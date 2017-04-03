Easter Brunches and Dinners in Broward County

An Easter brunch or dinner in Broward County is a short hop away. Here are some options when you’re headed south, but close to home:

Oceans 234

Head to the beach in Deerfield—where you can actually sit next to the beach!—at Oceans 234 for Easter, where the specials will include king crab ravioli, Dijon herb crusted lamb, maple bourbon glazed ham, brown butter Dover sole and more. Served from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations recommended. 234 N. Ocean Drive, Deerfield Beach; 954/428-2539

Point Royal

A prix-fixe brunch on the water here includes raw bar dishes, chilled entrees, carving stations, cheese and charcuterie dishes, a cereal bar, dessert bar and more. Cost is $75 per person and includes one drink, additional $25 for bottomless mimosas or Bloody Mary’s, $45 for kids under 12. Call for times and reservations. The Diplomat Beach Resort, 3555 S. Ocean Drive, Hollywood; 954/602-8750

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits

Sit next to the sea on Easter Sunday at Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits, where different buffets will be offered all day long, from noon to 8 p.m. Cost is $95 per person, and $49 for ages 5-12, with bottomless beverages for $25 more per person. Included is a breakfast station until 3 p.m., a salad station, garden bar, charcuterie display, raw bar, sushi and dim sum station, carvings stations, hot entrees, a dessert station and a kids buffet. Reservations recommended. The Ritz-Carlton, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954/302-6460

Council Oaks Steaks & Seafood

A prix-fixe brunch on Easter features unlimited Taittinger Brut La Francaise. Cost is $89 per person and also features unlimited mimosas, Bloody Mary’s, sangria, Bellinis and spiked lemonade, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations recommended. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954/327-7501

