Easter Brunches, Lunches and Dinners in Miami-Dade

Heading down south to the hip, happening Miami and Miami Beach area? It will be fun and busy, so make reservations now. Here are some options:

Macchialina

Start your Easter with an Italian prix-fixe, five-course meal here for $55 per person. The regular a la carte menu will also be offered, and all include dishes by James Beard Award semi-finalist Chef Mike Pirolo. Reservations recommended. 820 Alton Road, Miami Beach; 305/534-2124

BLT Prime

A three-course prix-fixe meal is offered for $65 per person and includes dishes such as English pea cappuccino, pan-seared sea bass, roasted lamb loin and desserts like salted caramel fondant. Reservations recommended. 4400 NW 87th Ave., Miami; 305/591-6606

Villa Azur

A prix-fixe Easter brunch served from noon to 4 p.m. here features a buffet with hot and cold appetizer stations, barbecue, assorted desserts and an ice cream trolley. Unlimited Moet & Chandon offered for an additional $15 per person. Reservations recommended. 309 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305/763-8688

Artisan Beach House

Go to your own luxe beach house for a prix-fixe Easter brunch buffet from noon to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $65 per person and includes carving station, cold starters, waffles, pancakes, omelets and hot dishes such as black truffle mashed potato and grilled corvine, plus desserts. Reservations required. The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, 10295 Collins Ave., Miami; 305/455-5400

Glass and Vine

Easter brunch starts at 10 a.m. and includes semolina pancakes, coquito French toast, Huevos Rotos and more. 2820 McFarlane Road, Miami; 305/200-5268

The Dutch

This American bistro will feature special dishes for Easter lunch and dinner, including smoked Moulard duck and strawberry thyme pie. Lunch is served from noon to 4 p.m.; dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/938-3111

Lure Fishbar

This seafood and sushi spot will have special Easter dishes, as well as the regular menu. Easter dishes include grilled lamb chops and braised lamb shank. Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305/695-4550

