Easy Coconut Ginger Rice and Quinoa Bowl

Over the last few years coconut oil has been getting a lot of attention and for a great reason — it has many fantastic uses and boasts an array of benefits. In this blog I will tell you about my top 3 favorite uses for coconut oil and share an easy recipe.

COCONUT OIL BENEFITS

Metabolism-boosting

Coconut oil is rich in medium chain triglycerides (MCT), which are fats that can be easily used for energy and can help you burn more calories. When used on a regular basis, they can also help regulate your thyroid, which in turn regulates metabolism. For best results, look for MCT coconut oil that always remains in a liquid form.

Antimicrobial

Coconut oil is rich in antimicrobial properties and therefore can help fight bacteria, viruses and fungi, including candida. Candida is the most common type of fungus that can grow colonies inside our colons and cause yeast infections.

Skin protectant

Besides being a great moisturizer, coconut oil can be a good sunscreen, with studies showing that it can block 20 percent of UV rays! I like to keep a large jar in the bathroom and use it instead of lotion.

EASY RECIPE

Coconut Ginger Rice and Quinoa Bowl

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked brown rice

1 cup cooked brown quinoa

1 cup cooked chickpeas

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

1 inch ginger, chopped

½ cup carrots, chopped

½ cup cabbage, shredded

½ cup red bell pepper, shredded

½ cup large coconut flakes

½ teaspoon mineral salt

1-2 teaspoons apple cider rice vinegar to taste

To cook:

Brown chopped garlic and ginger in a pan with coconut oil.

Add all the vegetables and sauté for about 1-2 minutes.

Add brown rice, chickpeas and quinoa.

Season with salt and apple cider vinegar to taste. Decorate with coconut flakes.

