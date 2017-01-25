CoconutRice

Easy Coconut Ginger Rice and Quinoa Bowl

/0 Comments/in /by

Over the last few years coconut oil has been getting a lot of attention and for a great reason — it has many fantastic uses and boasts an array of benefits. In this blog I will tell you about my top 3 favorite uses for coconut oil and share an easy recipe.

COCONUT OIL BENEFITS

Metabolism-boosting

Coconut oil is rich in medium chain triglycerides (MCT), which are fats that can be easily used for energy and can help you burn more calories. When used on a regular basis, they can also help regulate your thyroid, which in turn regulates metabolism. For best results, look for MCT coconut oil that always remains in a liquid form.

Antimicrobial 

Coconut oil is rich in antimicrobial properties and therefore can help fight bacteria, viruses and fungi, including candida. Candida is the most common type of fungus that can grow colonies inside our colons and cause yeast infections.

Skin protectant

Besides being a great moisturizer, coconut oil can be a good sunscreen, with studies showing that it can block 20 percent of UV rays! I like to keep a large jar in the bathroom and use it instead of lotion.

EASY RECIPE

CoconutRice

Coconut Ginger Rice and Quinoa Bowl

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups cooked brown rice
  • 1 cup cooked brown quinoa
  • 1 cup cooked chickpeas
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 2 cloves of garlic, chopped
  • 1 inch ginger, chopped
  • ½ cup carrots, chopped
  • ½ cup cabbage, shredded
  • ½ cup red bell pepper, shredded
  • ½ cup large coconut flakes
  • ½ teaspoon mineral salt
  • 1-2 teaspoons apple cider rice vinegar to taste

To cook:

  • Brown chopped garlic and ginger in a pan with coconut oil.
  • Add all the vegetables and sauté for about 1-2 minutes.
  • Add brown rice, chickpeas and quinoa.
  • Season with salt and apple cider vinegar to taste. Decorate with coconut flakes.

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, or subscribe to read the best food coverage in Boca and Delray. 

Alina Z.
Alina Z., aka “The Green Goddess,” is a certified holistic health coach, detox specialist and raw-food chef (she conducts occasional classes at Whole Foods in Boca). Prior to moving to Florida, Alina hosted her own TV show in Maryland—“Entertaining A to Z”—for people who didn’t have time to cook but wanted to eat healthy. Catch one of her web episodes at eHow.com, visit Alina’s website at alinaz.com, or follow her on Facebook and Twitter. The Green Goddess blog runs every other Wednesday at bocamag.com.
You might also like
maikai_hukilau2011.jpg The Week Ahead: June 7 to 13
jennifersmith.jpg Tax Talk
SavortheAvenueLogo_full-blue 9th Annual Savor The Avenue Menus
shawnhhweb.jpg Hometown Hero: Shawn Friedkin
thinkstockphotos-462834753.jpg The Week Ahead: May 24 to 30
poster_show80.jpg The Week Ahead: June 29 to July 4
symphonia1 Review: "Baroque Brilliance," Symphonia Boca Raton
royale-magestique_web.jpg The Week Ahead: Aug. 17 to 22