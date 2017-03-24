Father Joseph
Watch a trailer of “Father Joseph,” a documentary made by retired, part-time Boca resident David Hoffman, who is the executive director of Raising Haiti. The film is about an exceptional priest in the town of Fondwa, Haiti.
To learn more about Raising Haiti and the documentary “Father Joseph,” visit raisinghaiti.org.
This video is a web extra from our April 2017 Boca magazine story about David Hoffman. For more content like this, subscribe to the magazine.
