Feast Your Eyes on West Palm Beach’s First Food Market

Pictured above: Grandview Public Market front, courtesy of Nick Mele.

If you’ve never heard of a food market, say it no more. Grandview Public Market, West Palm Beach’s first food hall, is here, and it’s located on Clare Avenue in the Warehouse District.

Food markets are a relatively established trend in America, especially in places like Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York City, Miami and Seattle.

Chris Vila, a Palm Beach native and founder of Vila Built, saw the need for a modern, multi-vendor food hall in West Palm. His vision, Grandview Public Market, has 14 vendors and is modeled after the Chelsea Street food hall in New York, where he met his wife, Kristen. It’s also the first food market north of Miami.

“My husband [Chris] started with two inspirations. One, he really wanted a chicken concept,” Kristen says, laughing. “And two, he’s a home chef. He wanted something that was a more European shopping experience where he would go to his cheese person, his butcher, and he would get his produce from the produce shop.”

Chris is partnering with Three Kings Restaurant Group, a New York-based hospitality company, who opened Clare’s, a high-end fried chicken shop, and The Corner, a Detroit-style pizza parlor, both in Grandview Public Market. But that’s not all the market offers. On a recent press visit, Kristen gave me the full run-down of Grandview. Here’s a recap of all the things you’ll be able to buy, eat, drink, do and see at Grandview Public Market:

Celis Produce: “Celis will have all the produce you need to go home and cook a meal,” she says.

“Celis will have all the produce you need to go home and cook a meal,” she says. Clare’s: Fried chicken with “a bunch of healthful different sides.” Take home a prepared meal or order and eat at the market. There’s also wine available here.

Fried chicken with “a bunch of healthful different sides.” Take home a prepared meal or order and eat at the market. There’s also wine available here. Crema: “This is a Thai-rolled ice cream concept. It’s super thin and … has the sensual effect of Dippin’ Dots,” she says. Add as many toppings as you like.

“This is a Thai-rolled ice cream concept. It’s super thin and … has the sensual effect of Dippin’ Dots,” she says. Add as many toppings as you like. Grace’s Fine Foods: A full-service butcher, featuring freshly made sausages, house-made condiments and a variety of sandwiches.

A full-service butcher, featuring freshly made sausages, house-made condiments and a variety of sandwiches. Incubator: A rotating monthly pop-up that community members and vendors can rent without the cost of opening a kitchen or full restaurant. “Come in and pickle for a month, come in and cook for a month,” Kristen says.

A rotating monthly pop-up that community members and vendors can rent without the cost of opening a kitchen or full restaurant. “Come in and pickle for a month, come in and cook for a month,” Kristen says. Little Red Truck Bar: a full-service bar with wines, craft brews and liquors. Order drinks from the inside seating area or the outside window.

a full-service bar with wines, craft brews and liquors. Order drinks from the inside seating area or the outside window. Olive Oil of the World: “[It] will have olive oils, pastas, cheeses, hummus, salad dressings” and more, Kristen says.

“[It] will have olive oils, pastas, cheeses, hummus, salad dressings” and more, Kristen says. Poké Lab Eatery: Come here for poke bowls and “sushiritos”—a giant roll of sushi that you can eat with your hands.

Come here for poke bowls and “sushiritos”—a giant roll of sushi that you can eat with your hands. Rabbit Coffee: This is Rabbit’s first brick-and-mortar store, and they will offer their signature cold brew, espresso beverages and a few breakfast items like bagels and bialys.

This is Rabbit’s first brick-and-mortar store, and they will offer their signature cold brew, espresso beverages and a few breakfast items like bagels and bialys. Zipitio’s: “Mesoamerican tacos, pupusas and tostadas.” Can you say yum?

“Mesoamerican tacos, pupusas and tostadas.” Can you say yum? Quinn: “She will have everything from fresh flowers to coasters to hostess gifts, stationery, you name it,” Kristen says of the speciality home goods store.

“She will have everything from fresh flowers to coasters to hostess gifts, stationery, you name it,” Kristen says of the speciality home goods store. The Corner: Square-cut Detroit pizzas. “It’s not quite thin, not quite thick,” Kristen says. “It’s crispy and crunchy on the bottom and absolutely delicious.”

Square-cut Detroit pizzas. “It’s not quite thin, not quite thick,” Kristen says. “It’s crispy and crunchy on the bottom and absolutely delicious.” The Loading Dock: One of the market’s outdoor hangout spots, with community tables, lounge seating, live music and weekly programming. Bring the kids, bring your friends and just relax.

One of the market’s outdoor hangout spots, with community tables, lounge seating, live music and weekly programming. Bring the kids, bring your friends and just relax. The Living Room: A cozy, indoor functional space to catch up over coffee, look at art, or event rent for a special event.

Grandview Public Market is set to open any day. We are anxiously awaiting this news.

