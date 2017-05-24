This Week in Food News: Tour the World, Make Chocolate and Bark Away at Yappy Hour

Tour du Monde returns to Pistache

Immerse yourself in the food, drinks, décor and music of different countries with French bistro Pistache’s Tour du Monde that starts May 27. Cuba is the featured country that week, and will include ceviche de Pargo, empanaditas de chorizo, ropa vieja and more. Following Cuba are Morocco (June 24), the U.S. (July 4), France (July 14), Argentina (Aug. 26), Greece (Sept. 30), India (Oct. 21) and Spain (Nov. 18). All tours start at 5:30 p.m. Bon voyage!

101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/833-5090

Hoffman’s plans chocolate-making candy classes

Make your own chocolate picture frame, chocolate-dipped candies and more in Hoffman’s classes May 24 and May 31 at its Greenacres location (5190 Lake Worth Road, Greenacres; 954/967-2213, ext. 108). Each class is $34.95 per person and includes soft drinks, coffee and chocolate pretzels.

Yappy Hour is on at Spoto’s Oyster Bar

Take the pup and have a nice evening at Spoto’s Oyster Bar’s Yappy Hour. On May 25 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., enjoy a complimentary cocktail, appetizers and raffle prizes. The cost is $10, and canine-friendly cuisine will be served with proceeds benefiting The Pet Cottage.

4560 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/776-9448

Talay Thai Chef Soo hosts dinner party

If you are familiar with Chef Charlie Soo’s dishes at Talay Thai, you’ll lunge for the phone at the news of a dinner party there. If you haven’t had his food, you’ll want to try this six-course Thai dinner on May 31, starting at 6 p.m. The dinner is $75 until May 29, after which the price jumps to $80 per person. There will be wine pairings with each course, which will include sushi rolls at the reception, and the dinner will feature Kobe tenderloin lemongrass salad, Chicken Tom Kha soup, Thai white shrimp pad Thai, salmon with rice and dessert.

Talay Thai, 7100 Fairway Dr., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/691-5662

Vegan menu debuts at Butcher Shop

A four-course vegan dinner will launch Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill’s new vegan items on May 30 at 6 p.m. With dinner guest Adam Lipson, founder of VeganApproved.org, the Butcher Shop will offer an avocado roll, a tostada, a soba noodle bowl (pictured), a vegan meatball sub and a chocolate avocado mousse. Cost is $30 per person.

209 6th St., West Palm Beach

