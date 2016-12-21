Free Exercise Class for Teens During the Holiday

Now here’s a way to throw in a little healthy fun for teens who have plenty of off-school time during the holidays. And it won’t cost parents a penny.

Chris Blackburn, a performance coach at the Institute of Performance (IHP), is holding a camp for teens from 8th grade to their senior year in high school. The camp will be held for an hour, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., every day from December 26 to December 30.

Blackburn tells Bocamag.com that the camp is an introduction to using the gym for teens.

“Half of the class will be focused on teaching different equipment available and correct form [and] technique, while the other half will be a 30-minute workout. We will be touching on creating healthy habits and educating the group on the importance of exercise,” Blackburn says. “Class will help dispel the fear and confusion of stepping into a gym for the first time and provide each student guidelines on how to work out safely and effectively.”

The class is limited to 20 teens.

Sign up by calling IHP at (561) 620-9556 or emailing chris@ihpfit.com. IHP is at 1950 NW Boca Raton Blvd., Boca Raton.