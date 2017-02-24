Free Yoga This Weekend at Delray Marketplace Amphitheater

Local yoga instructor and physical therapist Bea Gruman will be teaching a free yoga class at the Delray Marketplace Amphitheater, at 14851 Lyons Road, Delray Beach, Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2:30 p.m.

The event, called Yoga in the Park, is for all levels of yoga experience. People only need to bring a mat and towel.

While the class is free, any donations made at the event will go to support Lynn Cancer Institute and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

The inspiration for the event came from a local network of teens, called Teens of Pink Ribbon. Teens of Pink Ribbon was founded in 2014 by Fern Duberman, a Boca Raton resident, professional interior designer and cancer awareness advocate. The group has evolved into a growing network of local teens and adults committed to wellness, education and fundraising, according to Duberman.

“[Teens of Pink Ribbon] is dedicated to advancing awareness and education about cancer, genetics, lifestyle choices, prevention, treatments and technological innovations [for] teens and adults, as well as fundraising to support local medical facilities and resources,” Duberman says. “This specific event was created by the teens, and Delray Marketplace went along with the idea and donated the space!”

Boca Raton resident and yoga instructor Katherine Karageorges Sharp, who is a cancer survivor, will close Yoga in the Park with meditation.

“My yoga practice really brought me to my meditation practice,” Sharp tells Bocamag.com. “Since beginning a regular meditation practice, I feel happier, lighter and more grounded. I am less reactive to external events—things I cannot control.”

Gruman teaches yoga at Synergy Fitness Boca, Life Time Athletic and Woodfield Country Club in Boca Raton.

For more information about Teens of Pink Ribbon, go to: http://www.teensofpinkribbon.org/. For more about Yoga in the Park, email Duberman at fduberman@aol.com.