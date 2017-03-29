How to Get Your LEGO Fill Without Trekking to Winter Haven

LEGO to take over the Gardens Mall

LEGOs have taken over my house. My husband and daughter are quite obsessed with building, and now I’m finding LEGO pieces strewn everywhere around our home on the daily. Have you ever stepped on a LEGO? I have one word for you: OUCH.

Now my family can feed its toy block obsession at LEGO Takeover! at The Gardens Mall April 28-May 15.

At least this event is off-premises.

Your family members can meet a Disney princess, come face-to-face with wild animals, take an out-of-this world selfie with a galactic fighter from Star Wars or discover their inner builder.

It’s the first time LEGO fans will be able to experience this amazing exhibit in Florida. You can explore both floors of The Gardens Mall, where you’ll find life-sized figures made entirely of LEGO bricks. There will be nearly 50 LEGO models throughout the mall, including characters from “The LEGO Batman Movie,” Marvel Comics and DC Comics Super Heroes, LEGO Ninjago and Disney princesses.

The amount of time that went into building these LEGO models is quite impressive. For example, it took a LEGO master builder (yes, that’s a real job) 95 hours to come up with the plans for the Wonder Woman model and 220 hours to put together its 22,000 bricks. By comparison, LEGO Batman required 340 hours of production and nearly 54,000 bricks.

Kids of all ages (grown-ups, too) can build their own LEGO creations in Nordstrom Court. Make a race car out of LEGO bricks, then watch it compete against other creations on the LEGO Race Ramps. Design your own masterpiece to go on display in the LEGO Art Gallery. It’s all up to you! And the best part? It’s a free family activity. Mark your calendars!

To find out more about LEGO Takeover! visit thegardensmall.com/lego-takeover.

