Green Day brings a crowd-pleasing set and anti-Nazi sentiment to South Florida on the Revolution Radio Tour

By James Biagiotti

How fitting that the packed South Florida stop on Green Day’s Revolution Radio tour would begin with a sing-along of one of the biggest rock songs of all time. When Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” began to play through the Coral Sky Amphitheater’s speakers, imitating the video that went viral from the band’s Wembley Stadium show earlier this year, it was only a taste of what was to come during the seminal punk band’s career-spanning set.

The extended introduction continued from “Bohemian Rhapsody” into The Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop,” and when Green Day finally took the stage to Ennio Morricone’s “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly” as a six-piece, the crowd was fired up and ready to go.

As soon as they kicked into opening cut “Know Your Enemy,” it was clear that 31 years of nonstop touring and recording hadn’t slowed the venerable punk outfit down one bit. Before the first song was even halfway finished, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong yelled to fans in the very front, “Just because you paid more money for those seats doesn’t mean you can sit on your ass!” Backed by LED screens displaying their name and plenty of pyrotechnics, the band proceeded to rip through 26 songs over the next two-and-a-half hours, from last year’s Revolution Radio all the way back to 1991’s Kerplunk.

Staying true to the tour’s title, the band used their platform from the stage to make abundantly clear their stance on the social and political issues facing America in 2017. In the middle of “Holiday,” the fourth song of the set and the first from 2004’s American Idiot, Armstrong screamed, “No racism, no sexism, no homophobia, and no f—in’ Nazis! This is America!” to huge cheers from the audience.

Though Armstrong was the standout artist on stage, the other two members of the trio would not soon be forgotten. Even from the far reaches of the venue’s congested lawn section, Green Day’s rhythm section shone with bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool staying incredibly tight through classics like “Longview” and “St. Jimmy.”

Throughout the band’s crowd-pleasing set, Billie Joe Armstrong led sing-alongs from many of the band’s biggest hits and brought fans out of the crowd and on stage to assist with a few songs. One of the night’s highlights came when he invited a young fan named Kate up to the stage to play guitar during a cover of Operation Ivy’s “Knowledge.” After Armstrong helped Kate play the chords to ensure that her rock star moment went off without a hitch, her jaw dropped when he told her that she could keep the guitar he had handed her.

The night’s first encore consisted of two standout tracks from 2004’s protest-art rock opera American Idiot, including its title track and the nearly 10-minute “Jesus of Suburbia.” During a second encore Armstrong took the stage alone with an acoustic guitar, ending the show with softer cuts “21 Guns” and “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

As the show neared its end, Armstrong told the crowd, “I think this is the best show we’ve ever had here, man.” The crowd, most of whom seemed to know the words to every song, even the newest ones, seemed to agree with him. More than 30 years into their career and with no signs of slowing down, Green Day still won’t give up the fight.

Setlist:

Know Your Enemy Bang Bang Revolution Radio Holiday Letterbomb Boulevard of Broken Dreams Longview Youngblood 2000 Light Years Away Hitchin’ a Ride When I Come Around Welcome to Paradise Minority Are We The Waiting St. Jimmy Knowledge (Operation Ivy cover) Basket Case She King for a Day (with snippet of George Michael’s Careless Whisperer) Shout / Always Look on the Bright Side of Life / (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction / Hey Jude Still Breathing Forever Now

Encore:

American Idiot Jesus of Suburbia

Encore 2 (Acoustic):