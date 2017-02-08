Healthy Heart 10K and 5K Run Will Get Your Heart Pumping

It’s almost time to lace up for the Saturday, Feb. 25 Healthy Heart 10K (6.2 mile) or 5K (3.1 mile) Run in Boca Raton.

Start time for both distances is 7:15 a.m. at Spanish River Park. The courses will take runners along scenic A1A.

There will be free parking the morning of the race. And runners can hang out after the race to not only claim their trophies but also enjoy food, refreshments and a bounce house for kids. Kids can compete in a free kids’ run (ages one to eight years) starting at 8:30 a.m.

The cost to run the 10K is $30 through February 20 and $35 after. The 5K costs $25 before February 20 and $30 after that date.

The Healthy Heart Run is brought to you by the Rotary Club of Boca Raton, Runner’s Edge running store in Boca Raton and The YMCA of Boca Raton.

For more information, call the Runner’s Edge at 561-361-1950 or to sign up, go to www.runnersedgeboca.com.

Training for and running this race could help you reach the American Heart Association’s recommendations for physical activity. The recommendation for improving cardiovascular health, according to Heart.org, is doing at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise a week. You can think of it as 30 minutes a day, five times a week.

