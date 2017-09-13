How You Can Help Your Local Community After Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma bowled over the Caribbean and Florida and left a path of fallen pins in its wake.

But that doesn’t mean they won’t be picked up.

Local businesses and community members are already working to clean up and help those in need after this devastating storm. This report is by no means comprehensive, but here are some relief efforts that you can donate to or volunteer with.

There will be a benefit concert at CityPlace

Wall Miami will donate 100 percent of door sales Friday through Sunday to the Red Cross for relief efforts related to Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Friday, Sept. 15 Leo Medina and Johnny Cash will be on the turn tables. Saturday Chicco Secci will start the party, and the weekly party Secret Sin Sunday will be hosted by Dilo and Jonathan Estallo with music by ATG and Nikolas.

Spodak Dental Group is acting as a supply drop-off center for AVDA, Aid to Victims of Domestic Violence, which needs nonperishables and supplies for its shelter without power. Spodak is at 3911 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach and is open Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Adolph & Rose Levis JCC Sandler Center’s Beifield Auditorium on the Federation Campus, 21050 95th Ave. South in Boca Raton, is collecting donations today through Sept. 15 and Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 13 and 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17. There are volunteer opportunities on-site, and items in need include water, diapers, toothbrushes, underwear, snacks and more. For more information, call Summer Faerman at 561/571-1274 or email [email protected]

If you have to go back to work but you have children, the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is hosting a Hurricane Break Camp for kids 4 to 12 Thursday, Sept. 14 and Friday, Sept. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It costs $45 for members and $50 for non-members and is first-come first-served. Visit sfsciencecenter.org

You can get a free hot meal at the BB&T Center tonight from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. thanks to 20 food trucks and JetBlue.

Sign up to volunteer through Volunteer Florida here

The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County is accepting donations to its relief fund, which goes directly to those in need. Find out more here

It goes without saying, but you can always find volunteer opportunities through the American Red Cross. You can donate here

You can donate or volunteer with the United Way of Palm Beach County. Learn more here

The Palm Beach Zoo will need volunteers, and it is asking those interested to monitor its Facebook page

We’ve also seen random acts of kindness all over Florida. Take this girl, who delivered donuts to Florida Power and Light crews in Fort Pierce.

Girl lifts spirits of @insideFPL crews in Fort Pierce with a box of donuts. https://t.co/Oqa7dbdGjR pic.twitter.com/MvbqTSlHGb — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) September 13, 2017

Even if you can’t donate money or go out of your way to volunteer, just being a great friend, neighbor and listener will help tremendously after Irma. It’s times like these that we see the absolute best in people.

We’ll update this post as often as possible to keep you informed of even more volunteer opportunities.

Last updated at 5:41 p.m., Sept. 14.