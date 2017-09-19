Local Food Events Give Back to Areas Affected by Hurricane Irma

Three top chefs host benefit dinner to help the Keys

Nowhere in Florida did Hurricane Irma do more extensive and deadly damage than our wonderful, tropical Florida Keys. Sadly, some people lost their lives, and others lost everything they owned. It will be months before life returns to even semi-normal there.

Because of that, three noted chefs in the West Palm Beach area are joining forces to serve a special dinner that will benefit those Keys victims. Chefs Julien Gremaud (owner/Avocado Grill), Clay Carnes (owner/Cholo Soy Cocina) and Clay Conley (owner/Buccan) will cook at Avocado Grill on Sept. 26. Cost is $95 and $30 of each ticket goes to the Florida Disaster Fund. It will be a five-course dinner, with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres first, with Key West-inspired cuisine. Limited seating; reservations required by calling Jennifer Martinez at (561/301-4998) or email [email protected]

Avocado Grill, 125 Datura St., West Palm Beach

Wine pop up at M.E.A.T. today gives to Keys

The American Fine Wine Competition is hosting a pop up at M.E.A.T Eatery and Taproom with select wines and passed bites from M.E.A.T.’s chef, George Patti. Tickets are $45, and it is suggested that you register online here. Raffle tickets will be sold at the event, sales of which will benefit the Boca Raton Firefighter and Paramedic Benevolent and the Greater Houston Community Foundation. The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 980 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton.

Tim Finnegan’s hosts food, drinks, concert to benefit Keys

On Sept. 28, Tim Finnegan’s Irish Pub in Delray Beach will host “Benefit Concert for The Florida Keys” that includes a free well drink/domestic beer/wine, food and a concert by 33 Years and The Joe Cotton Band. For a $20 ticket, you’ll help send some donations to the Keys. In addition, you’re asked to bring one of these to donate: a package of paper plates, toilet paper, plastic utensils, garbage bags, batteries, flashlights, diapers, Neosporin, Band-Aids or bug spray. Buy your ticket here.

The benefit concert is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Tim Finnegan’s Irish Pub, 2885 S. Federal Highway, Delray Beach; 561/330-3153.

