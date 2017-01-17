Hoffman’s Will Give You a Free Wedding; and Power Lunches at Table 26

Lights, camera, action will win Hoffman’s wedding contest

If you’re getting married and wouldn’t mind doing it on Feb. 11 under a gazebo in the gardens at the Hoffman’s Chocolate Factory, Shoppe and Gardens in Greenacres (the place is gorgeous!), then get out your video camera or camera. The “Celebrate and Say I Do” contest is underway. Enter by sending a video or photo with a story to www.Hoffmans.com/contest. The contest ends January 27, with the winner announced on January 28. The winners are awarded a wedding with the trimmings: photographer, limo, a wedding officiant, flowers for the couple, buffet dinner for 30 guests, and champagne toast. Of course, the dinner includes a wedding cake and Hoffman’s chocolates. I do, please, and yum! Good luck!

The Power Lunch starts at Table 26

Table 26 wants to put the power back in “Power Lunch,” and this trendy American cuisine restaurant should do just that. Open for dinner since 2012, Table 26 just started serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day. Brunch is served Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., where some call the Signature Martini a religious experience!

Table 26 is at 1700 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561/855-2660

