New Insta-Worthy Dishes at Max’s Harvest

New menu, libations debut at Max’s Harvest

Well, there is the news that a new menu and drinks list are on the table at Max’s Harvest in Delray Beach. But I’m just sayin’ a big reason for letting you know — other than that the new eatin’s sound fab — is to run this piece of artwork by Libby Volgyes, also known as LibbyVision.com.

I have to confess, Libby’s a friend of many years (we wrote about vino together at the newspaper), but nobody can deny that her food photography elevates elements of eating to a new, atmospheric level. Witness the grilled octopus dish photo here. It’s served at Max’s with “dirty” wild rice, a local datil pepper hot sauce and pickled green strawberries. Even if you’ve never tried octopus (and oh, oh, you should!), this photo would push you right in the door saying, “I must have this.”

And once in the door, you could try other new dishes from Executive Chef Eric Baker and Chef Ryan Leonard such as lamb molisano, gnocchi and clams, prosciutto-wrapped branzino and more. To accompany your visit there, new drinks include “The French 75 Punchbuggy,” and I’d have one just because of the name.

Max’s Harvest is in Pineapple Grove at 169 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach; 561/381-9970

New Rappy’s revises menu, adds breakfast, expands happy hour

Speaking of new lists of food to make us hungry, the new Rappy’s in Boca’s new Park Place plaza has revamped the menu after its recent opening. One of the changes is adding breakfast Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a menu that includes challah French toast, Belgian waffles and eggs Benedict, among others things. There are new brunch and lunch items (like the soup & salad combo pictured), an extended happy hour, new dinner dishes and more.

The happy hour is now Monday through Friday, from 2:30 p.m. (you can go to lunch and never go back to your cubicle!) to 7:30 p.m. And there’s a Rappy Hour from 9 p.m. to closing.

Rappy’s is at 5560 N. Military Trail; 561/314-6840

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the best food coverage of Boca and Delray.