Meet one of our most exciting new contributors—Howard Minsky—who has agreed to take our Boca readers on an African adventure during September and October. His blog, which we are calling Our Man in Africa, will be a weekly column about his experiences volunteering for two months on an animal preserve in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, Africa. In his own words: “I’ll share new stories with lions and cheetahs, safari by horseback, cage diving with Nile crocodiles, fixing roads on the preserve, doing anti-poaching patrols, helping local school children, planting trees, tracking wild animals for photographs, and lots more.”

This is who Howie is, and why he’s heading to Africa.

Who am I?

My name is Howie Minsky, and I’m a Boca-based newly anointed eco-tourist. I’ve been an animal lover, photographer and novice conservationist for many years. Last February I volunteered for thirty days on a big game preserve in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. It was such a fulfilling and amazing experience that I am returning this September and October to do it again. Since my last trip I have been giving presentations to children at local schools in South Florida about wildlife and conservation, and I recently became a volunteer for ChimpanZoo, a Jane Goodall Institution program, at Lion Country Safari.

I truly enjoy sharing my love of conservation, volunteering, and action-oriented education. The more I learn about environmental issues, the more I want to help reduce the top three issues: poaching, habitat destruction and pollution. As a novice conservationist, I want to help conserve our wild. Every little bit helps, and together we can make the world a better place for future generations.

In my previous career, I was co-founder and president of SKM, a top 100 fastest growing company in America. Inc. Magazine’s Inc500 rank: www.inc.com/profile/skm-media-group.

Why am I doing this?

I need a change. Not the change that a new shirt brings or having dinner at a new restaurant. No, I wanted to break out a bit more than that. Simply put, I want to live more deeply. I want to get involved and make a difference. I want to escape my comfort zone because my comfort zone isn’t comfortable. I always felt there is something more out there. Well, it’s time to see how true that is.

I’ve always appreciated nature whether it’s a colorful rainbow, beautiful animal or breathtaking landscape. Seeing these always makes me feel good. I enjoy watching animals on TV and learning about them, but I had never experienced this first-hand, with my own eyes, until last February. If I don’t do it again, when will I?

I really do want to hear from you!

I encourage you to post comments, ask questions, and request things you’d like to see. I’ll respond as quickly as I can. So please be active, and I’ll do my best to make you feel like you’re by my side experiencing this first-hand.

Where Will I Be?

If you want to learn more about me, check out my video interview about the trip I took in February.