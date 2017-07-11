iPic’s Master Mixologist Adam Seger Stirs Up Drama in His Cocktails

This story comes from our July/August 2017 issue. For more content like this, subscribe to the magazine.

Written by Lynn Kalber. Photo provided by the Gab Group.

He’s a man of many hats, or bar glasses, and what seems to be boundless creativity.

Pair that with Adam Seger’s passion for history, great cocktails and food, and you have the perfect party guest. Or party giver. Luckily, if you’ve ever visited an iPic movie theater, you’ve been a guest at a Seger party.

The luxury theaters known for their big reclining seats and superb moviegoing experience are also acclaimed for their food and drinks. And Seger shows up onscreen before each flick and shows you how to make those drinks.

“At [iPic], we’re having a lot of fun with bottled cocktails. We’re integrating them into the iPic experience this summer,” he says.

At iPic onsite restaurants in South Florida (Tanzy in Boca and The Tuck in Miami Beach), he works with a favorite film bash in mind, like the one from “Breakfast At Tiffany’s.”

“That party scene is with people having unbridled fun. They’re enjoying themselves, and it shows how cocktails help people to relax and be themselves. And it’s the bartender who makes that connection, as well,” Seger says. This Master Bartender and Advanced Sommelier makes unusual connections seem the norm. “We’re starting to be a place where we have a great bar that happens to be at a luxury movie theater.”

Boca: Are cocktails regional?

Seger: Oh, yes. The mojito is something we’re quite passionate about both in Mizner Park and Miami Beach. In Mizner Park, we have our own herb gardens for basil and mint in our mojitos.

Tell us about the next hot cocktail ingredient.

Passionfruit is on the rise. We’ve had that from the beginning. It’s the bacon of the cocktail world. Beautiful and exotic. And using a lot of fresh chiles—everything from spicy margaritas to spicy martinis, integrated into the mojito or daiquiri, coupled with a little bit of savoriness.

Is there an elusive drink ingredient you want to try?

I’d like to get my hands on some more ambergris. It is used in extremely expensive perfumes, like Chanel No. 5. It was also called for in 19th century punch recipes. It comes from a sperm whale [a bile duct excretion that can be expelled from either end—Ed.] and floats to the top of the ocean. It floats around for about 10 years and becomes solidified and bleached by the sun, and then washed up on the beach. It’s very scarce, but it just takes a tiny bit of it. The aroma makes you think you’re on the most pristine beach you’ve ever been on.