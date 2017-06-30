Josie’s Restaurant has a new summer menu; Cafe Boulud switches chefs

Josie’s Ristorante debuts summer menu

There are many reasons Josie’s Ristorante in Boynton has a loyal following, but the main one, as it should be, is the food. Chef Sebastiano Setticasi is rolling out new summer items, which are worth stopping by to try. That, and the fact that noted Mango Gang Chef Mark Militello is consulting for the restaurant means your meal will likely be one to remember.

Summer deals include Meatball Mondays, where there are half-price martinis, house-made meatballs for $2 and meatballs as a slider w/provolone for $2.50. Burger Bash Wednesday offers the brisket burger (pictured) with lettuce, tomato, mayo for $7; TGIF Summer Lobster Riot, with 1-pound Maine lobsters in fra diavolo or scampi sauce for $20.

1602 S. Federal Highway, Boynton Beach; 561/364-9601

Café Boulud offers special dinner for two nights only

Here’s a chance to have a four-course Italian prix-fixe meal at the wonderful Café Boulud on Palm Beach, and have it prepared by Executive Chef Riccardo Bertolino (pictured) of Maison Boulud of Ritz-Carlton Montreal. He and Café’s Exec Chef Rick Mace are trading spots and menus, all to the benefit of lucky diners.

On July 6 and July 7, “La Voyage Italien” will include lobster panzanella, risotto with garlic-roasted frog legs, eggplant-filled cappelletti with squid, pork belly and chili oil and for dessert, lemon mousse with Key lime sorbet. I’m definitely hungry. This meal costs $105 per person (that’s a deal!), and reservations are recommended. After Chef Bertolino leaves, the menu will be available through Labor Day.

301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach; 561/655-6060

