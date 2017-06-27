July 4th Menu Deals

Hilton WPB: All-American BBQ & Beer Fest

The Hilton West Palm Beach has a beautiful pool area and an equally attractive bar and grill area. The main grill is named Christine, and now they have a sister grill called Little Christine, plus a smoker. Here’s what’s happening on those grills this weekend:

Start your holiday fun early on July 2 with a barbecue and beer fest. The cost is $75 per person and includes all the food stations and bottomless beer. (Just get a room!) The smoker will have hickory smoked beef brisket and St. Louis ribs and sides. Christine is cooking bratwurst, kielbasa, bone-in short rib and sides; Little Christine will have Moroccan lemon Cornish hen, hoisin Peking duck, harissa rubbed turkey breast and sides to match. Sounds like they have your tastebuds covered.

600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/231-6000

TooJay’s: Limited-time dishes and a coupon bonus

There’s a trio of barbecue dishes at TooJay’s to celebrate July 4th, and they’ll be available for a limited time only. The BBQ half-pound burger (pictured), the hickory chicken sandwich and the BBQ chicken salad are holiday specials. Join that with a $5 off coupon with any $20 purchase (this is today through July 4 only), and your holiday’s looking better and better. You can print the coupon from HERE, or from the TooJay’s website. All TooJay’s locations.

Chez L’Épicier: Happy Canada Day honored this weekend

For today and July 1, you can celebrate another country’s birthday at Chez L’Épicier with the Happy Canada Day three-course, prix-fixe dinner. Tonight (only) there will be complimentary hors d’oeuvres, too. Cost is $34 per person. Starter options include the restaurant’s mussel soup, smoked meat egg roll, Dijon dip and baked oysters, plus more. Entrees include duck confit, salmon and apple tartare and desserts, of course.

288 S. County Road, Palm Beach; 561/508-7030

Temper Grille: Cocktails & Canines benefit

This event has nothing to do with July 4th that I can see, except as a reason to celebrate with our best friends: our canine furbabies. And that’s enough.

On July 1, new west Boca restaurant Temper Grille, known for its tapas and extensive wine selection, will host a benefit for the Tri-County Humane Society of Boca Raton. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., bring your furry buddy, who can try the dog friendly menu while the human food slave can pay just $15 for a doggy photo shoot. There will also be discounted human beverages and bar bites.

9858 Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton; 561-717-8081

