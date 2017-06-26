Juniors, Deck 84 and The Cooper add new summer specials

Although the term “Happy Hour” now includes all times of the day and night, I’m not going to harp on details because we all win with the new definition.

Junior’s summer means bar price cuts, burger night special

At Junior’s Restaurant and Bakery, known for the “world’s most fabulous cheesecake” they’ve added the “most fabulous happy hour,” which is actually 4 hours, from 3 to 7 p.m. daily with half-off all cocktails and appetizers. Mondays are the “most fabulous wine & dine” with 50 percent off wine bottles with an entrée, and Tuesday is the “most fabulous burger night” with the 10-ounce burger (pictured) at $7. Great deals all around. Party night Fridays will have a DJ from 8 p.m. to closing.

409 Plaza Real, Mizner Park, Boca Raton; 561/672-7301

Deck 84 adds menu items, weekly specials

One of the few area restaurants where you can pull up in your boat and have a meal, Deck 84 has added new dishes (pictured) including pesto bucatini, seafood pasta, shrimp scampi, Sunday gravy (meatball, Italian sausage and short rib ragú), smoked Scottish salmon flatbread for brunch and more. These items are on the regular menu.

There are new Taco Tuesday dishes, new cocktails and weekly summer events that mean Wines-Day (half-off any bottle on Wednesdays), Friday Fish Fry, Kids Eat Free (one free kids meal with any adult entrée Sunday-Thursdays), 11 dishes for $11 each at lunch, weekend brunches and live music on Saturday and Sunday.

840 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach; 561/665-8484

The Cooper starts ‘Two-Course Tuesdays’, Thursday clambake

The Cooper in Palm Beach Gardens has summer menu specials for almost every night of the week, giving you an excellent reason not to cook.

Starting on Sundays and Mondays, it’s wine lovers night(s), where bottles are half-price all day. Tuesdays bring two courses, or a prix-fixe menu, for $23 that includes a salad or dessert along with an entrée. Wednesdays mean all-day happy hours. On Thursdays, Executive Chef Adam Brown’s clambake (pictured) with langoustines, littleneck clams and Blue Bay mussels should make you forget that it’s not Friday yet.

4610 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/622-0032

A la carte

Last week brought word that delicious Jardin restaurant on Clematis is closed after opening in April 2016. Chef/owners Jordan Lerman and Stephanie Cohen’s inventive restaurant received rave reviews from everyone, including me. We will miss this happy, creative restaurant and its equally creative owners. Here’s to hoping they pop up on our radar elsewhere within driving distance.

