Kravis Center Announces 10th Anniversary Broadway Hits Season

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced its 10th anniversary season of Kravis On Broadway for 2017/2018.

“The King and I” opens Nov. 7 through 12; “The Book of Mormon” runs Nov. 21 through 26; “Finding Neverland” runs Jan. 2 to 7, 2018; “Cabaret” opens Feb. 6 through 11, 2018; “The Illusionists Live from Broadway” opens March through 11, 2018; “The Bodyguard runs April 10 to 15, 2018; “Something Rotten” runs May 1 to 6, and Disney’s “The Lion King” runs Feb. 1, 2017.

For information about purchasing a subscription to Kravis On Broadway 2017/2018, contact the Kravis Center box office at (561) 832-7469 or (800) 572-8471, or log on to www.Kravis.org/broadwayseason.