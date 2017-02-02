Kevin Kern as J.M. Barrie in "Neverland".

Kravis Center Announces 10th Anniversary Broadway Hits Season

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announced its 10th anniversary season of Kravis On Broadway for 2017/2018.

“The King and I” opens Nov. 7 through 12; “The Book of Mormon” runs Nov. 21 through 26; “Finding Neverland” runs Jan. 2 to 7, 2018; “Cabaret” opens Feb. 6 through 11, 2018;  “The Illusionists Live from Broadway” opens March  through 11, 2018; “The Bodyguard runs April 10 to 15, 2018; “Something Rotten” runs May 1 to 6, and Disney’s “The Lion King” runs Feb. 1, 2017.

For information about purchasing a subscription to Kravis On Broadway 2017/2018, contact the Kravis Center box office at (561) 832-7469 or (800) 572-8471, or log on to www.Kravis.org/broadwayseason.

