Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science to Open at MODS

Pyramids in Ft. Lauderdale? It’s true, at least when Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science arrives at the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) starting February 4, 2017!

The exhibit is an interactive quest for knowledge that reveals how archaeologists use modern science and technology to uncover and understand the ancient civilization of Egypt. It features a real human mummy and for the first time ever, a life-size rapid prototype displaying the mummy in a stage of “unwrapping.” Through hands-on challenges, authentic artifacts and guidance from real archeologists, families who visit will unearth the mysteries of Egypt, its culture and its people.

Highlights of Lost Egypt include a real human mummy and animal mummies, an interactive field site area and a colorful replica of a life-size kneeling camel that visitors can climb into the saddle for a photo—your kids will love that!

Lost Egypt blends interactive exhibits, unique photography and real Egyptian artifacts across four content areas:

Orientation Entrance , a modern Egyptian street scene transports visitors to Egypt where they learn about some of the archeologists working in Egypt today.

Field Site, where visitors explore the tools, techniques, science and technologies used at the Lost City of the Pyramid Builders on the Giza Plateau.

In Ancient Egyptian Culture, visitors see a human mummy, funerary artifacts and exhibits about the art and language of ancient Egypt.

In the Laboratory, visitors discover animal mummies, X-rays and CT scans of human and animal mummies, facial reconstructions and rapid prototypes of ancient Egyptians.

The exhibit is perfect for families and runs through April 20, 2017. Make culture part of your New Year’s resolutions next year, Boca moms!

ABOUT THE MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY AND SCIENCE

The mission of the Museum of Discovery and Science is to provide experiential pathways to lifelong learning in science for children and adults through exhibits, programs and films. Founded in 1976 as The Discovery Center, the nonprofit facility serves approximately 400,000 visitors annually. The Museum is open seven days a week, 365 days a year; Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Exhibit admission is $16 for adults; $15 for seniors 65+; $13 for active/retired military personnel; $13 for children 2 to 12. Children under 2 are free.

401 SW Second St., Ft. Lauderdale, FL // 954/467-MODS