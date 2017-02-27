louie bossi's

Louie Bossi’s Comes to Boca & There’s a New Chef at The Wick

Bossi in Boca: Second location set to open

Louis Bossi Boca

When Executive Chef/Partner Louie Bossi (pictured) of Big Time Restaurant Group opened his first namesake restaurant in 2015 in Fort Lauderdale, he wasn’t thinking about expansion. He cooked since his childhood, and Louie Bossi’s Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria just merged his favorite dishes into a big, yet still cozy, place on Las Olas Boulevard.

And it took off.

Which means Boca Raton residents can look for the second Louie Bossi restaurant to open in March, inside the new Hyatt Place Hotel on the corner of Federal Highway and Palmetto Park Road.

Diners will find an interesting décor, according to the description issued: “Louie Bossi’s will look like 1940s Rome had an affair with 1940s Lower East Side in New York City.” Now that’s an unusual love child.

Along with a carved oak fireplace (made by a Boca Raton craftsman/carver), there’s an outdoor bar and a fire pit. There are plenty of places to eat the 12 housemade pastas, the products of the in-house artisan bakery and charcuterie, housemade desserts and my favorite, housemade limoncello.

Also look for mixologist Ervin Machado’s concoctions. Machado is a level 2 sommelier, with a background in Italian cocktails and liquors, and he speaks five languages. Including the language of the drink!

The two Louie Bossi properties, part of the Big Time Restaurant Group, are siblings to City Cellar, Grease, Big City Tavern, Rocco’s Tacos and City Oyster.

Wick’s Tavern restaurant announces new executive chef

Wick chef Marc Cela

The dinner theater The Wick has a new chef for its restaurant. Chef Marc Cela (pictured) is known in South Florida for his work in the kitchens of L’Anjou (his family’s restaurant in Lake Worth), Café L’Europe, Mar-a-Lago, the Boca Beach Club, and most recently, Aaron’s Table in Jupiter.

The Wick restaurant, called The Tavern in homage to New York City’s Tavern on the Green, is open to the public, so you don’t have to attend the theater performance to eat there.

The menu changes with the theatrical productions (“West Side Story” is there now), and there’s an a la carte menu as well as a prix-fixe option. Current dishes include chicken breast en croute, Dover sole Meuniere, braised short ribs, baked brie, salmon saffron and more. The prix-fixe menu is $55 per person for four courses; the a la carte menu ranges from $38 to $48 for entrees.

7901 N. Federal Highway; 561/995-2333

For more food news, visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious food coverage of Boca and beyond. 

 

