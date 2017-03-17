Make Bonefish Grill’s Pomegranate Sage Martini & Celebrate St. Patty’s Day

Bonefish Grill has a new menu

Bonefish Grill is changing its menu to add some new seasonal dishes available through May 1, which isn’t unusual, and those include Georges Bank scallops grilled with parmesan risotto, organic Irish salmon (appropriate for St. Patty’s Day today!), Norwegian salmon, Rockefeller Atlantic cobia, and more.

Those sound good. But here’s what caught my eye: the recipe and recipe tips for a pomegranate sage martini. The martini ingredients and recipe sound great, but the helpful hints are even better because they tell you the “why” of the drink recipe. I’m definitely not a bartender, but I do love a good tini, or gin drink, or mezcal, or something cold in a glass. I also love learning new things, and these hints taught me new tricks and why they work. I’m passing them on to you. Enjoy!

Pomegranate Sage Martini

From Bonefish Grill

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. your favorite vodka

1 oz. fresh sage simple syrup

1 oz. POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice

1/4 oz. Cointreau or similar orange-flavored liqueur

1 oz. fresh squeezed lemon juice

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

1/2 oz. pasteurized egg whites

Fresh Sage Simple Syrup:

Bring 6 cups of water to a rolling boil. Add 4 cups of sugar in the raw (for richer texture) or superfine sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved. Add 10-15 fresh sage leaves and let boil for 2 minutes. Turn off heat and let cool. Cover and refrigerate for 24-48 hours. Note: The sage needs time to infuse throughout the simple syrup so the longer you infuse, the brighter your flavor will be.

Method to Mixing:

Pack a pint glass or a martini shaker with ice.

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin and shake until icy cold.

Strain into a frozen martini glass.

Garnish with fresh sage leaf.

Helpful Hints

The orange liqueur (Cointreau or similar) is going to add a bit of balance to the martini but not a ton of flavor, so tweak the flavor of the cordial that you use to best accommodate the flavors you love:

For a richer flavor, use a liqueur like Grand Marnier. For a sweeter orange flavor, use Cointreau.

For something different, try Solerno blood orange liqueur to give a unique spin.

For an alternate to orange liqueur, use St. Germain elderflower liqueur or Domaine de Canton ginger liquer for a unique spin.

The egg whites are a flavor enhancer and will bring the full flavor of pomegranate center stage, as well as a balancing agent to effectively balance between the right amount of sweet and savory. Without the egg whites, pull back slightly on the Pomegranate juice depending upon sweetness desired.

Don’t forget the bitters. It’s a key element to the perfect balance in this martini.

For perfect aromatics, clap the fresh sage between your hands before garnishing the martini. This will release the oils and bring the aroma to the forefront.

Because it’s St. Patrick’s Day, and you can’t have too many options

Here are two more:

BurgerFi has $3 draft beers (including craft brews) and green-infused domestics today at all locations.

Duffy’s Sports Grill has $4 pints of Guinness, corned beef and cabbage for $12.95, and lots and lots of TVs for sports watching at all locations.

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.