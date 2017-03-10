March 23 Dinner Specials in West Palm and Palm Beach

Tapas on menu for Bistro 1001’s pop-up Cuban dinner

Pick up a ropa vieja or arroz congri tapa, plus more, along with drinks and live music as Chef Christian Quinones of Bistro Ten Zero One hosts a pop-up Cuban dinner on March 23. For $10, you get one drink and one amuse bouche, plus the music and all the dancing your feet can take. Other food (such as the coconut flan, pictured) and drinks are available a la carte, priced between $4-$9.

The tapas dining is from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bistro, next to the West Palm Beach Marriott, 1001 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/833-1234. These are popular events, so reservations are suggested.

Explore Burgundy with Café Boulud wine dinner

If you haven’t been to Café Boulud in the historic Brazilian Court hotel on Palm Beach, here’s your chance to eat some really good food and wine.

Executive Chef Rick Mace will prepare a four-course meal along with Burgundy pairings from Chef Sommelier Jeremy Broto-Mur. The price is $125, which is an excellent value for this kind of meal. A reception on March 23 starts at 6:45 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. Reservations are required.

301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach; 561/655-6060

