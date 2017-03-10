1001 CoconutFlan_bistro

March 23 Dinner Specials in West Palm and Palm Beach

/0 Comments/in /by

Tapas on menu for Bistro 1001’s pop-up Cuban dinner

1001 CoconutFlan_bistro

Pick up a ropa vieja or arroz congri tapa, plus more, along with drinks and live music as Chef Christian Quinones of Bistro Ten Zero One hosts a pop-up Cuban dinner on March 23. For $10, you get one drink and one amuse bouche, plus the music and all the dancing your feet can take. Other food (such as the coconut flan, pictured) and drinks are available a la carte, priced between $4-$9.

The tapas dining is from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Bistro, next to the West Palm Beach Marriott, 1001 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/833-1234. These are popular events, so reservations are suggested.

Explore Burgundy with Café Boulud wine dinner

If you haven’t been to Café Boulud in the historic Brazilian Court hotel on Palm Beach, here’s your chance to eat some really good food and wine.

Executive Chef Rick Mace will prepare a four-course meal along with Burgundy pairings from Chef Sommelier Jeremy Broto-Mur. The price is $125, which is an excellent value for this kind of meal. A reception on March 23 starts at 6:45 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. Reservations are required.

301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach; 561/655-6060

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond. 

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
You might also like
music festival Florida Music Festival Guide
kate-killian.jpg The Difference Maker
week ahead A&E Week Ahead March 7-13
Amy Helm Amy Helm at Bowery Live
palm beach valentine's Palm Beach Valentine's Day Dinners You'll Love
royale-magestique_web.jpg The Week Ahead: Aug. 17 to 22
buffett Parrothead: Tickets go on Sale Friday for Buffett Concert at Fairgrounds
kimhead09bw1.jpg West Palm Beach Theatre Expands its Season