Memorial Day Dining Deals, Meals and Specials

Memorial Day specials are stacking up, so plan your schedule accordingly for this holiday weekend.

Brunch extended for Rocco’s Tacos’ holiday

At all of the South Florida Rocco’s Tacos restaurants, the weekend brunch isn’t over till Tuesday. That means on Memorial Day, the bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary’s are still on the menu. As are the Huevos Ahoghada Con Shortribs (pictured), the Benedict Aztec, a Pan Dulce Compota Manzana and more. (Locations in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, West Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Fort Lauderdale)

The rest of the restaurants in the Big Time group are also having brunch on Memorial Day. That includes City Oyster & Sushi Bar, Delray Beach; Louie Bossi’s, Big City Tavern and City Cellar.

New Pig-Sty BBQ adds Memorial Day specials

Starting today through Monday, Pig-Sty BBQ will charge $5 for any sandwich from The Pit for military members, police and firefighters. And kids 12 and under will eat free. Check out the other holiday specials that include the friends & family fest (ribs, chicken, pulled pork w/two small sides) for $11 per person, or the turkey legs ($10), full rack of ribs ($20), beer pitchers ($9) and more.

706 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach; 561/810-5801

Other Memorial Day offerings:

  • The Hilton West Palm Beach: On May 28, there’s a Memorial Weekend BBQ with live music, pool fun, and beer pong. (600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach)
  • Taste History Culinary Tour: On May 27, a tour to Delray Beach and Boynton Beach starts the summer series that includes 13 different tours to local areas. There are food tastings, a lesson about Florida history and the changing arts districts in the cities. These are part bus-riding and part walking tours. Cost is $50-$60 (depending on the tour) and free for kids under 14. Reservations required; 561/638-8277.
  • The Fresh Market is offering a 10 percent discount from May 26 through May 29 to customers who are active or retired military. ID required. All locations.

