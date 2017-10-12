Try Miami’s TOP 20 Seafood Restaurants in ONE Day at the South Beach Seafood Festival

The 5th Annual South Beach Seafood Festival is back just in time to kick off South Florida’s stone crab season. The festival starts October 17-21, 2017 and includes dinners and various events, ultimately leading up to Friday’s Chef Showdown and Saturday’s South Beach Seafood Festival.

This is the time where the best seafood restaurants, chefs and foodies bring their talents to South Beach. Enjoy pop-up cafes from Miami’s best restaurants and dishes.

Participating restaurant/food vendors for Saturday October 21st’s festival include:

A Fish Called Avalon

Café Avanti

CIBO

CJ’s

Dragonfly

Joe’s Stone Crab

La Moderna

Lobster Bar Sea Grille

Meat Market featuring Miami Smokers

Naked Zone featuring Naked Taco, Naked Crab, and Naked Lunch

Nikki Beach

Papa’s Raw Bar

Poseidon

Red the Steakhouse

Rusty Pelican

Toro Toro

Trulucks

Whole Foods Market

Saturday’s festival also includes a daytime party, all while enjoying complimentary all-day open bar. Need I say more? Just in case, here’s just some of the events we’re looking forward to:

Kendall Jackson, La Crema, and Cambria Wine pairing experiences

Live bands at the main stage

iHeart Radio DJs at the Jack Daniel’s Beach Club

Life-size beach games

Chef demonstrations in the Whole Foods Market Culinary Showcase Kitchen

The Coca-Cola Dance Club

Jackson Family Wines sensory garden experience, and so much more—right on the sand!

Festival tickets start at $45, which includes full admission and complimentary all-day open bar. All tickets can be purchased for all events at www.sobeseafoodfest.com.

PLUS use the code: BOCAMAG to get 20% off your purchase! You’re welcome!

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.