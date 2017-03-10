This story comes from our March 2017 issue. For more stories like this, subscribe to the magazine.

It’s a delicate balance, the transition of day-to-night drinks. Even more so when you’re trying to, say, simplify your life. Of course, you could just drink Perrier during the day and do shots all night. But then again, we’ve been evolving quite a bit lately. We want more than lemon in water. More than shots of tequila. (Okay, tequila shots have their place and time but you can’t do tequila shots all night). We want cocktails. And—dare I use the word—mocktails.

What if there was a drink—a super-refreshing, thirst-quenching drink that you could batch out for a special day and sip on at the pool or beach or swank party, or just treat yo’self on any given Saturday? Then, when the sun set or the time felt right, you could add a bit of booze and transform it into the plushest, greatest cocktail ever?

Is that even possible?

To find an answer to this idea, we turned to three local bartenders. We challenged them to come up with a drink that goes from day to night, mocktail to cocktail. The only requirement was the “day” drink couldn’t include alcohol.

“People are living a very healthy lifestyle,” noted Bob Higgenbotham, beverage director at 13 American Table. “Despite what might happen when the sun sets, people are really taking care of themselves during the day throughout Palm Beach County as a whole. Look at what people eat and what people drink. I think people are a lot more health-conscious when the sun’s out.”

So without further ado—here are your drinks: