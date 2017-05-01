Mother’s Day Dining Specials in Palm Beach County

Mother’s Day is fast approaching (May 14, y’all!), so you need to start making reservations to take your special mom to lunch or dinner. Here are some Palm Beach County options, and all sound delicious!

The Addison

A Mother’s Day brunch at this beautiful venue includes live music, kids’ activities and unlimited mimosas and Bellinis. The meal includes a harvest table (cheese, veggies, muffins, bagels, etc.), a salad station, raw bar, breakfast stations, carving stations, children’s station and a dessert station. Cost is $89.95 per person, and kids under 12 are half price, all excluding tax/gratuity. Reservations start at 10 a.m.

2 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton; 561/372-0568

Pavilion

A Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch means the Deborah Pavia Jazz Duo performing, along with a buffet featuring prime rib and turkey carving station, Italian station, Asian station, salad bar, ice cream sundae bar and desserts. Cost is $47.95 per person; $19.95 for kids 4-12, all excluding tax/gratuity.

Grille301 Yamato Road, Boca Raton; 561/912-0000

Tanzy

Along with a Mother’s Day brunch menu (including chicken & waffles, steak & eggs, French toast) and bottomless Mom-Osas for $14, enter Mom to win a 24 karat gold rose petal. Brunch is served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Boca Mizner Park, 301 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 561/922-6699

Louie Bossi’s

The regular brunch menu, along with specials and Happy Hour, are featured on Mother’s Day. Try the whole-grain Nutella waffle (pictured) with toasted hazelnuts, chocolate, maple syrup and butter, or scrambled eggs on avocado toast, among others.

120 E. Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton; 561/336-6699

Rocco’s Tacos

Moms will receive complimentary house margaritas with their entrees, and kids under 10 eat free from the kids’ menu. Brunch dishes include Huevos Rancheros Divorciados, and there are endless mimosas or Bloody Marys available for $12. Brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

5250 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton; 561/416-2131; and all locations

Hilton West Palm Beach

A Mother’s Day brunch buffet will be served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It features breakfast pastries and breads, surf & turf, grill specialties (pictured), desserts and more. Plus bottomless beverages are available. Cost is $69 per person, $25 for kids under 10; excluding tax/gratuities.

600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/231-6091

Eau Palm Beach, Temple Orange Mediterranean Bistro

Mother’s Day brunch includes assorted fruits, muesli and yogurt display, a hot selection (from chicken apple sausage to ravioli, Florida grouper and more), extensive salad bar, cheese & charcuterie display, smoked fish selection, raw bar, eggs station, carving station, crepe station and pastries. Cost is $115 per person, $25 for kids 5 to 12.

100 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan; 561/540-4924

Bistro 1001

With seatings at noon and 2 p.m., enjoy a buffet that includes bottomless mimosas and sparkling wine, plus a kid’s station. Featuring breakfast items, salads, raw bar, charcuterie board, carving station, prime rib and turkey entrees, sides and dessert. Cost is $45 for adults, $22 for kids under 12 (excluding tax/gratuity).

1001 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/833-1234

Prosecco Café

Mother’s Day brunch means Moms have a complimentary crantini mimosa and special entrees that include crab cake Benedict, French toast, poke bowl and Shakshuka (tomatoes, poached egg and mozzarella). The regular breakfast menu is also available. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4580 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/622-3222

The Regional Kitchen & Public House

The first Mother’s Day brunch buffet at Chef Lindsay Autry’s restaurant includes cornmeal flapjacks, fried chicken thighs (pictured), buttermilk waffles, omelettes, desserts and more. Cost is $65 per person; open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/557-6460

III Forks

A three-course prix-fixe Mother’s Day meal is featured, with dishes such as the steakhouse wedge salad, entrees that include pan-seared red snapper or tenderloin and more, and dessert, of course. Cost is $49 per person, $18 for kids under 12, excluding tax/gratuity.

4645 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/630-3660 (also Hallandale location)

Spoto’s Oyster Bar

A Mother’s Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. is $35 per person, and features all kinds of breakfast dishes (eggs Benedict, French toast), roast beef carving station, chicken piccata, salmon, desserts and more. Mother’s also receive a glass of Champagne with their brunch. Also open for dinner that day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

4060 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/776-9448

Café Boulud

A Mother’s Day brunch buffet promises classic eggs Benedict, carving stations, salads, lox and bagels and more in the dining room, terrace or courtyard. Cost is $95 per person, $45 for kids under 12, all excluding tax/gratuity.

Brazilian Court Hotel, 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach; 561/655-6060

Pistache

A special three-course prix-fixe meal for moms includes a complimentary cocktail. Dishes include salmon tartare, roasted duck & waffle (pictured), short rib hash and more. Cost is $65 per person, $25 for kids, excluding tax/gratuity.

101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach; 561/833-5090

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.