New BBQ Joint in Boynton; Food and Wine Events on April 7

Move over. There’s a new pitmaster in Boynton.

There is always, always room for one more good barbecue joint.

In December, first-time restaurant owner Elliot Harris introduced celebrated Kansas City pitmaster Bryan Tyrell to Boynton Beach’s dining crowd. The two are combining a love of food and music in their new restaurant, Pig-Sty BBQ, with all kinds of meat cooked in all kinds of ways—with the common thread being just good eating. Harris, co-founder of Global Music Branding, installed enviable sound and light systems, and local and touring bands play Wednesday through Saturday nights. Tyrell is most recently from Smoke on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach, where he moved in 2014 and earned barbecue kudos right away. He should: He’s an original member of the famed Kansas City Slaughterhouse Five barbecue competition team, as well as a member of the two-time American Royal Grand champion team in the World Series of barbecue. In other words, he knows his BBQ.

On the menu, you’ll find The Jakl (pictured), a sandwich made famous at Joe’s in Kansas City, with smoked brisket on toasted roll topped with melted provolone and an onion ring. There’s Carolina style pulled pork, pork and beef ribs, and burnt ends (served on Tuesdays and Saturdays). Salads, dessert and non-meat dishes are also on the menu. Pig-Sty BBQ also serves breakfast and lunch.

706 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach; 561/810-5801

Big food and wine fests on April 7

Not sure what it is about April 7, except that it will probably (hopefully) be a beautiful day and night for these two events:

14th Annual Flavors 2017 Food and Wine Festival

Mix a little equestrian show jumping with your pinot noir, along with live and silent auctions out in western Palm Beach County. Tickets are sold in advance only, and cut off at the 1,000 person mark. From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington: No tix at the door, so here’s your chance. Cost is $35 per person. Buy tickets here.

22nd Annual Bank of America Wine, Spirits & Culinary Celebration

There will be food from more than 40 South Florida restaurants, and wines, spirits and craft beers from all over the world. VIP tasting starts at 5:30 p.m. (early admission) for $250 per person, and the Grand Tasting starts at 6:30 p.m. for $150 per person. Buy tickets here. The event is at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale.

