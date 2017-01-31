palm beach restaurant

New Palm Beach Restaurant; Pop-Up Wine Dinner

Mediterranean restaurant Costa Palm Beach opens on island

Costa

The Salt Baked Branzino at Costa. Photo by Emperimar.

Local restaurateur Sascha Bennemann and his wife, Danielle, have opened a new restaurant on Worth Avenue. Costa Palm Beach is on the second floor of the Esplanade at 150 Worth Ave. and is light and bright with fine art photography on the walls, and a seasonal menu.

Costa Chef David Valencia. Photo by Experimar.

Executive Chef David Valencia is behind the dishes that include charred Spanish octopus and Greek and Turkish mezze platters. Seafood is highlighted, too, as are chicken dishes cooked in tagines. Food cooked in tagines is aromatic and great eating, in my experience! Something about the spices and the slow cooking…

There are plans to offer lunch and brunch in the future, but for now, enjoy the cocktail and wine lists along with your salt-baked branzino.

150 Worth Ave., Palm Beach; 561/429-8456

Pop-up wine dinner at Serenity spotlights global varieties

The intimate Serenity Garden Tea House tucked off Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach is a cozy, welcoming spot for a global wine dinner on Feb. 1, starting at 7 p.m. German Chef Michael Ober pairs wines such as gewürztraminer, pinot noir and a sauternes with dishes like curry lemongrass cappuccino with langoustine skewer, or scallops with saffron licorice risotto. The cost is $69 per person.

316 Vallette Way, West Palm Beach; 561/339-2444

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
