How To Not Drink the New Unicorn Frappuccino at Starbucks

I am often asked for advice on eating on-the-go and especially on what to order at Starbucks. Just a few days ago, the coffee chain launched a limited release Unicorn Frappuccino that boasts a whopping 76 grams of sugar in a venti size! That equals nearly three Snickers bars!

If you would rather save calories and want better-for-you alternatives, then here is a little cheat-sheet with my top recommendations as well as my personal strategies on what I eat at this popular coffee shop.

Also, check out our local cafes that have great alternatives as well. Choosing to purchase coffee drinks at these local shops is not only good for your body but also the local economy.

My Recommendations:

COFFEE DRINK: Decaf Americano with Almond Milk

If you drink coffee, then the least offensive drink to get at Starbucks would be one with almond milk. Unlike conventional cow’s milk, almond milk doesn’t have any hormones or antibiotics and is also lower in calories. Another alternative is coconut milk, however I personally prefer the ingredients and flavor profile of the almond one.

If you don’t mind splurging on calories and want something rich, go ahead and get a decaf latte with almond milk for a satisfying drink.

Z-Tip: Since I don’t drink coffee, I like to order a hot water with a splash of almond milk, then add my own Dandy Blend. It is caffeine-free and liver-friendly!

TEA-BASED BEVERAGE: Passion Iced Tea

If you are looking for a caffeine-free, refreshing beverage, then I suggest Unsweetened Passion Iced Tea. I like to add a little stevia to mine, which yes, I carry with me! I usually get it in a venti cup and sip on this drink for a while. It really helps keeps ice cream cravings away on a hot Florida day!

PASTRY: Croissant

While I absolutely love bananas, one item that I would suggest you avoid in the pastry case at Starbucks is the banana but bread. Here is why: Not only does it have a whopping 420 calories, it also has 30 grams of sugar and 22 grams of fat. It may not sound as bad, but compare it to the Snickers bar which has 250 calories, 27 grams of sugar and 12 grams of fat and suddenly banana bread doesn’t look too appealing. If you are craving a pastry, better go for the butter croissant (please note that it contains gluten), which has 240 calories, 12 grams of fat and 5 grams of sugar and get a real banana as a snack for later.

EASY SNACKS: That’s It Bars, Fresh Bananas and Veggie Chips

I love Starbucks’ selection of snacks when I need a quick pick-me-up. That’s It Bars are usually made of one or two ingredients, making them one of the cleanest snacks on the market. If your local Starbucks has kale chips, do try those. They are rich in blood-cleansing chlorophyll! And last, but not least, I love good ol’ bananas for an easy on-the-go snack. They make a perfect fast food when I need a boost of energy.

MY 2 FAVORITE LOCAL CAFES TO CHECK OUT:

Seed Coffee

Try their delicious cold-brew coffee that is less acidic and therefore better for the body.

theseedboca.com

199 W. Palmetto Park Rd, Suite #E Boca Raton 33432

Apura Juicery

Check out the Apurachino (pictured) that has banana, cold brew coffee, maca, lucuma, cashews, homemade almond milk topped with agave & coconut flakes.

www.apurajuicery.com

22191 Powerline Rd #20B, Boca Raton, FL 33433