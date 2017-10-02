Screen Shot 2017-10-01 at 6.58.03 PM

Oct. 5 Foodie Events: Miami’s Iron Fork and Delray Pizza-Making Class

Tickets on sale for 2017 Miami’s Iron Fork

Throw a chef competition and grand tasting event into your schedule on Oct. 5 with this year’s Miami Iron Fork competition, sponsored by Miami New Times. This annual event pits two top area chefs together for a cook-off, with the winner getting bragging rights and the Iron Fork Award, of course. The head-to-head competitors this year are Chef Brian Nasajon of Beaker & Gray, and Chef Santiago Gomez of Tacology.

This year, Chef Allen Susser of the Miami Mango Gang will oversee the competition. Tickets are $50 for general admission, $80 for early entry VIP, and includes unlimited (love that word!) sampling from more than 50 food participants. Spirits, beer and wine are available at cash bars, of course; the VIP tickets include some drinks. Buy tickets here.

Pizza making class teaches Neapolitan style

There’s no experience needed for this pie-making class at Luigi’s Coal Oven Pizza in Delray Beach. Chef Luigi Di Meo will guide you through making and stretching dough on the way to traditional Neapolitan-style pizzas. He’ll also throw in a few useful Italian phrases in this two-hour class. Mangia! Everyone will have one pizza to make and eat in class, one pizza dough to take home and a $10 gift card for a future visit. Tickets for the class from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 are $50, include tax/gratuity and are available online only here.

307 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
