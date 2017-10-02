Oct. 5 Foodie Events: Miami’s Iron Fork and Delray Pizza-Making Class

Tickets on sale for 2017 Miami’s Iron Fork

Throw a chef competition and grand tasting event into your schedule on Oct. 5 with this year’s Miami Iron Fork competition, sponsored by Miami New Times. This annual event pits two top area chefs together for a cook-off, with the winner getting bragging rights and the Iron Fork Award, of course. The head-to-head competitors this year are Chef Brian Nasajon of Beaker & Gray, and Chef Santiago Gomez of Tacology.

This year, Chef Allen Susser of the Miami Mango Gang will oversee the competition. Tickets are $50 for general admission, $80 for early entry VIP, and includes unlimited (love that word!) sampling from more than 50 food participants. Spirits, beer and wine are available at cash bars, of course; the VIP tickets include some drinks. Buy tickets here.

Pizza making class teaches Neapolitan style

There’s no experience needed for this pie-making class at Luigi’s Coal Oven Pizza in Delray Beach. Chef Luigi Di Meo will guide you through making and stretching dough on the way to traditional Neapolitan-style pizzas. He’ll also throw in a few useful Italian phrases in this two-hour class. Mangia! Everyone will have one pizza to make and eat in class, one pizza dough to take home and a $10 gift card for a future visit. Tickets for the class from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 are $50, include tax/gratuity and are available online only here.

307 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach