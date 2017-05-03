How to Order Healthy at Your Favorite Boca/ Delray Restaurants

Just a few days ago, The New York Post came out with an article naming Miami the capital of clean cuisine. In the story the writer mentioned several restaurants all the way from Miami to Palm Beach that specialized in healthy eats, but the story didn’t highlight any specific healthy meals to order.

In this blog I want to share some of my favorite dishes at restaurants around town and give you some menu items are so healthy, I would order them!

Here I would start my dinner with the yummy avocado toast on a house-made multigrain bread that comes with heirloom tomatoes, daikon radish, wasabi, green onion and baby kale. It does come with edamame, but I suggest skipping soy, as it may affect your estrogen levels.

For the main course I would have two dishes: the hearts of palm salad with dressing on the side and without the cheese; and a hot plate of sides that includes crispy Brussels sprouts (skip the bacon here), grilled asparagus and the whole roasted heirloom carrots.

If you want to venture out to Delray, then check out Latitudes. Here I would order the Compressed Watermelon and Arugula Salad and the Farmers Vegetable Soup. Even though this restaurant does have a great selection of sustainably-caught fish, seafood is still far from being a health food and therefore I would suggest eating it in moderation if at all.

If you do choose to eat fish, my rule of thumb is picking the smallest fish available. Usually the bigger the fish, the more mercury it has. With that being said, I avoid tuna as much as I can and opt for trout or sardines when I do eat seafood.

While the New York Post didn’t mention any steakhouses in their article, I do want to include Abe and Louie’s in my list of places to order from, because believe it or not, this restaurant has some of my favorite clean menu items!

Now, you probably think, but Alina, this is a steak house! Isn’t that the definition of un-healthy? As the matter of fact, steakhouses usually have the best side dishes that I order to make my own meal.

Here at Abe and Louie’s my favorite meal would be either a cauliflower steak with a jumbo baked sweet potato and sautéed mushrooms or a jumbo baked sweet potato with Brussels sprouts and sautéed spinach. Both of these dishes are rich in protein and iron. I’ll eat to that! If you are looking for a starter, go with any salad with dressing on the side and without cheese or bacon.

If you are looking for a hearty meal and not just a side of veggies, then check out this video to see what I order at Houston’s, just off Glades Road.