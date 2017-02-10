palm beach valentine's

Palm Beach Valentine’s Day Dinners You’ll Love

What? You still haven’t made Valentine’s Day reservations? It is this Tuesday, you know. Here are some more ideas for Palm Beach County:

Sant Ambroeus

Try the four-course prix-fixe dinner at this new Palm Beach restaurant. Dishes include choices of homemade tagliolini al caviale topped with caviar, a broiled Maine lobster with tarragon sauce and for dessert, Bavarian mousse with Manjari chocolate. The cost is $120 per person, excluding tax/gratuity, and the regular a la carte menu is also available.

340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach; 561/285-7990

Café Boulud

Step into the beautiful restaurant at Café Boulud for a three-course prix-fixe meal at $125 per person, excluding tax/gratuity. The outdoor courtyard is gorgeous and romantic. Try dishes such as tuna tartare, or citrus cured king salmon, duck and foi gras presse, or the duo of beef, and the desserts include lemon mousse.

The Brazilian Court, 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach; 561/655-6060

Spoto’s Oyster Bar

The Valentine’s special dishes include a 2-pound Maine lobster dinner (pictured), or herb-roasted whole yellowtail snapper for two and more. Try the Love Potion #9 cocktail with vodka, X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, pineapple, OJ, grenadine and that secret love potion sparkle.

4560 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/776-9448

City Cellar

A special holiday menu includes curry dusted yellowfin tuna, blue crab crusted Chilean sea bass or dry-aged steaks, heritage pork chop with mascarpone polenta and more. Then there’s the housemade limoncello for dessert.

CityPlace, second level, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; 561/366-0071

Table 427

Rated a top WPB romantic restaurant by “USA Today,” this cozy restaurant is known for its excellent dishes. And now there is a pretty outside garden patio during our best weather. Dinner daily, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., reservations recommended.

427 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach; 561/506-8211

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
