Palm Beach Valentine’s Day Dinners You’ll Love

What? You still haven’t made Valentine’s Day reservations? It is this Tuesday, you know. Here are some more ideas for Palm Beach County:

Try the four-course prix-fixe dinner at this new Palm Beach restaurant. Dishes include choices of homemade tagliolini al caviale topped with caviar, a broiled Maine lobster with tarragon sauce and for dessert, Bavarian mousse with Manjari chocolate. The cost is $120 per person, excluding tax/gratuity, and the regular a la carte menu is also available.

340 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach; 561/285-7990

Step into the beautiful restaurant at Café Boulud for a three-course prix-fixe meal at $125 per person, excluding tax/gratuity. The outdoor courtyard is gorgeous and romantic. Try dishes such as tuna tartare, or citrus cured king salmon, duck and foi gras presse, or the duo of beef, and the desserts include lemon mousse.

The Brazilian Court, 301 Australian Ave., Palm Beach; 561/655-6060

The Valentine’s special dishes include a 2-pound Maine lobster dinner (pictured), or herb-roasted whole yellowtail snapper for two and more. Try the Love Potion #9 cocktail with vodka, X-Rated Fusion Liqueur, pineapple, OJ, grenadine and that secret love potion sparkle.

4560 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/776-9448

A special holiday menu includes curry dusted yellowfin tuna, blue crab crusted Chilean sea bass or dry-aged steaks, heritage pork chop with mascarpone polenta and more. Then there’s the housemade limoncello for dessert.

CityPlace, second level, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; 561/366-0071

Rated a top WPB romantic restaurant by “USA Today,” this cozy restaurant is known for its excellent dishes. And now there is a pretty outside garden patio during our best weather. Dinner daily, 5 p.m.-10 p.m., reservations recommended.

427 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach; 561/506-8211

