SunFest 2017 Day 1

West Palm’s sweltering and sacred music festival kicked off Wednesday, May 3 with performances by Sunghosts, The Strumbellas, Tayla Parx, Snoop Dogg and Weezer. Sadly, SunFest did away with it’s juried art contest this year, but it replaced the show with an interactive “Arts District.” Watch art demonstrations and interact with the art itself while meandering through arts, crafts, clothing and accessories vendors. And of course, the food and beer are as necessary and ever-present as always.

Photos by Ron Elkman