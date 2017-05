SunFest Day 4

SunFest Saturday was indeed a magical day: Blue skies, perfect temperature and music and food smells in the air. The lineup of artists included 3 Doors Down, Dirty Heads, Night Ranger, Madam Mayhem, Loverboy, Breaking Benjamin and more. The festival was packed with music lovers of all ages who not only got to listen to great music but enjoy a wide variety of food, games and art.

Photos by Ron Elkman