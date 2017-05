SunFest 2017: Day 5

Sunday, May 7 concluded another successful five-day music festival along the intracoastal, with the skyline of Palm Beach as the backdrop. The day was filled with food and drink, art and concerts, including Widespread Panic, Ambrosia and Christopher Cross. Blink-182 and X Ambassadors were last to perform at SunFest 2017. As always, SunFest concluded with its traditional fireworks show.

Photos by Ron Elkman