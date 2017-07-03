Pig-Sty Tequila Lemon Chicken

Pig-Sty’s Tequila Lemon Chicken Recipe

Celebrating July 4th means making Pig-Sty’s tequila lemon chicken

Here’s a recipe for home cooks from pitmaster and Chef Bryan Tyrell of Pig-Sty BBQ in Boynton Beach. This dish is not on the restaurant’s menu, so you may feel exclusive because, well, you are. The Tequila Lemon Chicken (pictured) is easy to make, and the results will be appreciated by your holiday crowd. It calls for overnight marinating, so start now.

Meanwhile, if you don’t feel like cooking and you head over to Pig-Sty, you’ll find a bevy of July 4th specials, including a friends and family feast for $11 per person that has ribs, chicken and pulled pork with two sides; or a full rack of ribs for $21. Their take-out specials include The Bottle Rocket, which has one rack of ribs, one whole chicken, 24 wings and two large sides for $100. Have a great July 4th!

Tequila Lemon Chicken

Ingredients:

2 cups white tequila

½ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup olive oil

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

10 each boneless chicken breasts, butterflied

½ tsp dried tarragon

½ tsp dried rosemary

 

Method:

Pour tequila into a mixing bowl. Add the lemon juice, salt, pepper and mix thoroughly.

Place the chicken breasts in a baking dish and pour the tequila mixture over it, making sure they are completely covered. Cover and place in the refrigerator overnight.

Preheat grill to high. While the grill is heating place olive oil, tarragon and rosemary in a bowl and whisk to mix completely.

Place the chicken breasts on the grill and baste with the spiced oil mixture every couple of minutes.

Grill on each side for about six minutes while basting. Remove from the grill and serve either whole or cut into strips.

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
