Upcoming: A Pop-up Event and a Brunch Deal with Free Champagne in West Palm

Noche Latina goes pop-up at Bistro 1001

For a $10 cover, you can join Bistro Ten Zero One’s pop-up event on April 27, starting at 6:30 p.m. There are a la carte items for purchase (seafood paella, $10; shrimp and chorizo, $8; sliced grilled flank steak/goat cheese/roasted red pepper,$9; plus more) and dessert (churro doughnuts stuffed with Nutella, $6). The cover cost includes one featured cocktail, an amuse bouche and live music. Buy tickets here.

1001 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/833-1234

Banko Cantina brunch brings out the bubbly

You don’t see many brunch specials offering a free bottle of champagne. But that’s exactly what Banko Cantina, the Northern Mexican restaurant, is doing starting April 30. That’s for tables with a minimum of six diners, but for brunches, that’s nothin’—ask your besties to join you for the brunch buffet at $25 per person and you’ve got that bottle! The bottomless mimosas are $15, and if you don’t have six people, then add the buffet to the mimosas for a $30 price. Plus live music. Ole!

114 S. Olive Ave.,West Palm Beach; 561/355-1399

