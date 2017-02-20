patriotic drinks

A President’s Day Salute; Celebrate or Mourn with Patriotic Drinks

Fed up with politics? Maybe—but you still need to eat! Here’s where to go to spend President’s Day today, along with drinking and eating suggestions. Enjoy your family, friends and our beautiful weather.

Hilton WPB celebrates 1 year, and special patriotic drinks

When the Hilton West Palm Beach opened in the middle of season last year, nobody knew what to expect in terms of occupation. (The good kind of occupation!) What happened was a hotel that hit a tourist nerve immediately and was full or close to full the rest of the season and had terrific occupancy all year. In fact, the Hilton has had such success that it’s hard to believe it’s only a year old. It seems as if it’s been a part of WPB’s downtown for a much longer time. To celebrate President’s Day, the nautical Galley bar/restaurant there is serving some commander-in-chief cocktails. Start with the Presidential Punch (recipe below), or the red/white/blue Obamatini (pictured, recipe below), or the Ford’s Fizz (recipe below). And top those off with noshes from Chef Miguel Santiago, who cooked for multiple American presidents during his time at the Capitol Hilton in Washington D.C.

600 Okeechobee Blvd., next to PBC Convention Center, West Palm Beach; 561/231-6000

Presidential Punch

  • 1.5 oz Milagro Anejo
  • .5 oz Ancho Reyes
  • 2 oz sour
  • .5 oz OJ
  • Salt and chili powder rim

Strain over big ice in specialty martini glass with jalapeño garnish.

Obamatini

  • 1 oz grenadine into martini glass
  • .5 oz blue Curcaco & 1 oz Titos, shaken layered on top of the grenadine
  • Slowly add 2 oz of Prosecco
  • Sugar rim on martini glass

Garnish with strawberry and blueberry on skewer.

Ford’s Fizz

  • 1.5 oz Stoli
  • 2 oz Ginger Beer
  • Splash of lime juice
  • 1 oz cranberry

Garnish with lime.

Drink and food specials at Rocco’s Tacos

Roccos Benedict Azteca

The Benedict Aztec (pictured) is calling to you for a holiday brunch today, along with bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s ($12 each). Available at all Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar locations, which include Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens. The Aztec dish has poached eggs in masa sopes, pork cochinitas, salsa rojo, spinach, chipotle crema and Mexican potatoes. Or go for the sweet with Pan Dulce Compota Manzana, which is a Mexican-style French toast with bacon, agave and maple syrup, apple compote and sweet sour cream. Then take a nap.

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
