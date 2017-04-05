How to Resist Your Relatives’ Food Advances During Easter and Passover

Whether you celebrate Easter or Passover, chances are you will be dining with your family. I often hear people say that they find it hard to maintain their healthy lifestyle when they go to a family gathering. Hosts are usually so excited to have guests over that they bring the richest and most decadent food to the table. However, that is only part of the problem.

The other part is that they want you to eat it, and a lot of it, too! Mothers especially will often take offense if their children don’t eat the food they spent hours preparing.

To avoid this caloric extravaganza, I invite you to try some of my FAB 4 tips on how to handle such situations:

Make your new favorite healthy dish and bring lots of it to the gathering to share with the family. If friends or family push their food on you, you will now have the arsenal to do the same—and as a bonus, you will introduce your family to a healthy dish that you discovered. Indulge in family bonding time, not just eating. Yes, it is true that we often gather around food to feel close to our loved ones, but I suggest focusing on the conversations and family time more than the food. Once the physical hunger is satisfied, focus on filling yourself up with love and joy from family time, instead of a third helping of casserole. When choosing your meal, fill half of your plate with the mixed greens salad or healthy dish that you brought, one quarter with cooked vegetables and one quarter with your favorite dish on the table. Use the same principal if you choose to go for seconds. If you didn’t have time to make anything, then buy one papaya, one pineapple a pound of strawberries. Chop up the fruits and berries in your host’s kitchen and serve this fruit salad as a fat-free dessert. Z-TIP: Papaya and pineapple have enzymes to help you digest fats and proteins!

If you would like to bring an easy, healthy and delicious dessert that works for both Easter and Passover, then check out this Banana Tiramisu recipe by Christina Ross.