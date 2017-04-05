How to Resist Your Relatives’ Food Advances During Easter and Passover
Whether you celebrate Easter or Passover, chances are you will be dining with your family. I often hear people say that they find it hard to maintain their healthy lifestyle when they go to a family gathering. Hosts are usually so excited to have guests over that they bring the richest and most decadent food to the table. However, that is only part of the problem.
The other part is that they want you to eat it, and a lot of it, too! Mothers especially will often take offense if their children don’t eat the food they spent hours preparing.
To avoid this caloric extravaganza, I invite you to try some of my FAB 4 tips on how to handle such situations:
- Make your new favorite healthy dish and bring lots of it to the gathering to share with the family. If friends or family push their food on you, you will now have the arsenal to do the same—and as a bonus, you will introduce your family to a healthy dish that you discovered.
- Indulge in family bonding time, not just eating. Yes, it is true that we often gather around food to feel close to our loved ones, but I suggest focusing on the conversations and family time more than the food. Once the physical hunger is satisfied, focus on filling yourself up with love and joy from family time, instead of a third helping of casserole.
- When choosing your meal, fill half of your plate with the mixed greens salad or healthy dish that you brought, one quarter with cooked vegetables and one quarter with your favorite dish on the table. Use the same principal if you choose to go for seconds.
- If you didn’t have time to make anything, then buy one papaya, one pineapple a pound of strawberries. Chop up the fruits and berries in your host’s kitchen and serve this fruit salad as a fat-free dessert. Z-TIP: Papaya and pineapple have enzymes to help you digest fats and proteins!
If you would like to bring an easy, healthy and delicious dessert that works for both Easter and Passover, then check out this Banana Tiramisu recipe by Christina Ross.
Easy Banana Tiramisu Recipe
Recipe By Christina Ross, LoveFed Dessert Book, www.Love-Fed.com
CREAM
- 1 cup cashews, soaked and drained
- 1⁄8 tsp. sea salt
- 1⁄4 cup almond milk
- 1⁄4 cup cold-brewed coffee or 1 tsp. coffee extract
- 1⁄4 cup maple syrup
- 1 tbsp. melted coconut oil
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
CHOCOLATE SAUCE DRIZZLE
- 1 tbsp. cacao powder
- 1 tbsp. maple syrup
- 1⁄4 tsp. vanilla extract
FOR ASSEMBLY
- 3 bananas
- 11/2 tsp. cacao powder, for garnish
To make the cream: Place the cashews, sea salt, almond milk, cold-brewed coffee, maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla extract and lemon juice in a blender and blend until very creamy.
To make the chocolate sauce drizzle: Whisk the cacao powder, maple syrup and vanilla extract together in a small bowl until smooth. Transfer to a squirt bottle, if you have one, or leave in the bowl until ready to use.
To assemble the trifle: Cut each of the bananas into 3 even sections. Slice each section in half lengthwise (you will have 18 total pieces of banana). Place 2 of the banana sections in the bottom of a 3 3⁄4” x 4 1⁄4″ trifle glass or ramekin. Repeat in a second glass or ramekin. Squirt chocolate sauce (or drizzle with a spoon) along the rims of the glasses all the way around, reserving some for garnish. Next, add enough cream to cover the bananas. Layer another 2 bananas sections on top, then the cream.
Stand up the remaining 10 banana sections vertically around the sides of each glass (5 per glass), then pour in the cream to the top. Gently sift cacao powder on top and garnish with a drizzle of chocolate sauce. Serve immediately or let chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes or until ready to serve. Can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
