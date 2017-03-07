butcher shop

Savor The Ave Tickets Still Available, and the Butcher Shop Opening in WPB

/0 Comments/in /by

New Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill set for WPB

The Butcher Shop Sausage Party[2]

A father and son restaurant team are coming back to Palm Beach County after the success of their first Butcher Shop in Miami’s Wynwood. Fred and Igor Niznik will open their second Butcher Shop in downtown West Palm Beach on March 24.

This will also be one of the first restaurants in a new downtown West Palm Beach area, at 209 6th Street, off Olive, north of both Clematis Street and Quadrille Boulevard. The area is being revitalized with modern condos and new shops opening along Dixie Highway.

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill is what it sounds like: a combination of real butcher shop, with all natural, antibiotic and hormone-free custom cuts of steak, poultry, sausages and hamburgers, and a German-style beer garden. The garden will have local brews, including Wynwood Brewing’s La Rubia Blonde Ale, Twisted Trunk and Saltwater Brewing.

And then there’s the restaurant, which will have hot German pretzels, pan-seared pierogi (you had me at pierogi!), skirt steaks, German apple strudel and more. You’ll eat at long community tables, and can serve yourself from beer towers. There will also be a full bar.

The Niznik name may sound familiar to Palm Beach Gardens residents, where they own Charlie’s Gourmet Meat Market.

Don’t forget: Tickets to 9th Annual Savor the Avenue on sale

SavortheAvenueLogo_full-blue

On March 27, you can sit under the stars on Atlantic Avenue for a dinner featuring 16 of Delray’s finest restaurants, at one of the longest tables (more than 5 blocks long) at an event benefitting the Delray Beach Public Library. Support literacy by eating a great meal at Savor the Avenue!

Tickets are available until March 27, and need to be made with the participating restaurants. Those still with tickets include: 50 Ocean, Cabana El Rey and Rocco’s Tacos, so hurry up and get yours. The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. with a reception, and dinner at 6:30 p.m. To view the restaurant’s menus, click here. For more information, click here.

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
You might also like
kate-killian.jpg The Difference Maker
SavortheAvenueLogo_full-blue Savor the Avenue 2017 Event Info
music festival Florida Music Festival Guide
Pantone Colors Three Gorgeous, Versatile Styles to Wear All Spring
week ahead A&E Week Ahead March 7-13
delray medical center Delray Beach Medical Center Awarded for Excellence
06_cornellartmuseum_lit_sam-tufnell_gnomes.jpg Cornell's Light-Up Exhibition a Must-See
iStock_000002245764Medium Campaign Updates, Atlantic Crossing Settlement and Other News of Note