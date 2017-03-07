Savor The Ave Tickets Still Available, and the Butcher Shop Opening in WPB

New Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill set for WPB

A father and son restaurant team are coming back to Palm Beach County after the success of their first Butcher Shop in Miami’s Wynwood. Fred and Igor Niznik will open their second Butcher Shop in downtown West Palm Beach on March 24.

This will also be one of the first restaurants in a new downtown West Palm Beach area, at 209 6th Street, off Olive, north of both Clematis Street and Quadrille Boulevard. The area is being revitalized with modern condos and new shops opening along Dixie Highway.

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill is what it sounds like: a combination of real butcher shop, with all natural, antibiotic and hormone-free custom cuts of steak, poultry, sausages and hamburgers, and a German-style beer garden. The garden will have local brews, including Wynwood Brewing’s La Rubia Blonde Ale, Twisted Trunk and Saltwater Brewing.

And then there’s the restaurant, which will have hot German pretzels, pan-seared pierogi (you had me at pierogi!), skirt steaks, German apple strudel and more. You’ll eat at long community tables, and can serve yourself from beer towers. There will also be a full bar.

The Niznik name may sound familiar to Palm Beach Gardens residents, where they own Charlie’s Gourmet Meat Market.

Don’t forget: Tickets to 9th Annual Savor the Avenue on sale

On March 27, you can sit under the stars on Atlantic Avenue for a dinner featuring 16 of Delray’s finest restaurants, at one of the longest tables (more than 5 blocks long) at an event benefitting the Delray Beach Public Library. Support literacy by eating a great meal at Savor the Avenue!

Tickets are available until March 27, and need to be made with the participating restaurants. Those still with tickets include: 50 Ocean, Cabana El Rey and Rocco’s Tacos, so hurry up and get yours. The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. with a reception, and dinner at 6:30 p.m. To view the restaurant’s menus, click here. For more information, click here.