Celebrating 10 Years of Savor the Avenue, Florida’s Longest Dinner Table

A lot has changed in the last decade. We experienced the housing bubble and subsequent recession, elected our first black president, and entered (then left) the Paris Climate Agreement.

One thing that’s still around? Savor the Avenue!

For 10 years Boca and Delray magazines and the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority have organized this epic culinary event, whose dazzling dining tables stretch five blocks down Atlantic Avenue in downtown Delray Beach. Each year more than a dozen top downtown restaurants participate, decking out their tables to seat more than 1,100 hungry guests who are treated to multicourse menus—with drink pairings of course.

Participating restaurants hold a friendly competition, trying to outdo the others’ outrageous tablescapes, which can range from elegant, to whimsical, to downright insane. Last year Salt7 won with it’s extravagant glass and floral arrangements; the mirrored table was lined with massive bouquets of lilies, hydrangeas and orchids, with glass orbs hanging as if floating above.

And the most important part of the evening, the food, is not to be overlooked. While menus are not out yet, past dishes have included a loaded parillada from Che!!!, buffalo prime rib from Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen and a Decadence Lemon Cake from 50 Ocean. With each restaurant offering at least three courses, there’s a lot to look forward to.

New to the 10th annual Savor the Ave will be a People’s Choice Award, where you can vote for your favorite table décor on social media.

This year Savor the Avenue will donate a portion of ticket sales to the Not One Homeless Hungry Student Delray Beach initiative. Students who depend on school breakfast and lunch can go hungry over the weekend, and last year 175 Delray Beach students identified as homeless and could have faced this hunger. This initiative is a partnership between Living Hungry, The Delray Beach Homeless Task Force and the Campaign for Grade Level Reading. The goal is: “In Delray Beach, not one homeless student goes hungry.”

Reservations are required and must be made by calling the restaurant you wish to dine with. Reservations open Feb. 1, 2018.

So far, participating restaurants are 32 East, 50 Ocean, Cabana El Rey, Caffe Luna Rosa, Che!!!, Cut 432, City Oyster, Max’s Harvest, RACKS Fish House & Oyster Bar, Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen, Rocco’s Tacos, ROK:BRGR, Salt7, The Office and Vic & Angelo’s.

For more information head to downtowndelraybeach.com/savortheave.