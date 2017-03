Sergio Mendes at Festival of the Arts

Both American and Latin American Grammy Award-winner Sergio Mendes played at Mizner Park Amphitheater Sunday, March 12 to a full house. His was the final performance of the two-week long Festival of the Arts. Mendez played a long encore, including “Fool on the Hill,” “Look of Love” and “Mas Que Nada.” His performance was multi-genre encapsulating, and it included ballads, rap and of course Brazilian flair.

Photos by Ron Elkman, USA Today Network