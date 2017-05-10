smART

smART Idea: Summer Classes at Boca Museum of Art for the Whole Family

/0 Comments/in , /by

Only smART kids take classes at the Boca Museum of Art

smART

Parents and kids make custom creations in the smART summer series. Photo provided by Boca Museum of Art.

Is it me or does every Boca parent seem to think their child is a certified genius? I’ve noticed that the baby and toddler parents, especially, tend to be the worst offenders. I do know one thing for a fact though: only smART kids take classes at the Boca Raton Museum of Art.

The museum debuted a new family program this month just in time for the hot Boca summer weekends ahead! smART, which stands for Saturday Morning Art, provides an opportunity for school-aged children and parents (or grandparents) to enjoy visual art together. Divided into monthly, hour-long workshops, program participants will look at works on view at the museum and then create their own masterpieces according to that weekend’s artistic theme.

One of the most exciting aspects of smART, aside from it being an indoor activity with an abundance of air conditioning, is that Boca families will have the entire Boca Museum of Art completely to themselves! smART programs are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., a whole two hours before the facility opens to the public. Boca parents do love a VIP experience. The May class (Watercolor Wonders) has already passed, but you can catch the following sessions with your kids over the next few months. We can’t wait!

  • June 3 – Mixed Media Medley
  • July 8 – African Masks
  • August 5 – Calder Creations
  • September 9 – Colorful Abstractions

Members: Free; Non-Members: $5 per family.

501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 561/392-2500

Visit modernbocamom.com for even more summer activities! And be sure to subscribe to Modern Boca Mom’s weekly e-newsletter: http://bit.ly/mbmsubscribe

Michelle Olson-Rogers
Michelle Olson-Rogers, a native to Boca, is the founder of ModernBocaMom.com, a lifestyle website for the stylish & modern South Florida Mommy. Modern Boca Mom features family events, activities, classes, fitness, dining, travel, home improvement and shopping options—as well as a weekly MOMpreneur spotlight! She and her husband Andrew have one daughter, Avery.

You might also like
1082051250.jpg The King of the Portrait
Henrys_PassoverToGo Boca and Delray Dine-in or Takeout Passover Dinners
wildflower lawsuit City Manager Ahnell Starts Retirement Planning, Wildflower Lawsuit Goes Away
mixology boca Guess Who's Looking Forward to Mixology Boca
Samy Goldfarb Running For a Cause in the Run From the Rays 5K
Take5Audra_McDonald_full_body_outdoors_-_photo_credit_Michael_Wilson.jpg Take 5: Audra McDonald
pinot noir Perfect Pinot Noirs to Complement Easter and Passover Menus
wendyfader.jpg In The Mag: Sexual Healing