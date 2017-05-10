smART Idea: Summer Classes at Boca Museum of Art for the Whole Family

Only smART kids take classes at the Boca Museum of Art

Is it me or does every Boca parent seem to think their child is a certified genius? I’ve noticed that the baby and toddler parents, especially, tend to be the worst offenders. I do know one thing for a fact though: only smART kids take classes at the Boca Raton Museum of Art.

The museum debuted a new family program this month just in time for the hot Boca summer weekends ahead! smART, which stands for Saturday Morning Art, provides an opportunity for school-aged children and parents (or grandparents) to enjoy visual art together. Divided into monthly, hour-long workshops, program participants will look at works on view at the museum and then create their own masterpieces according to that weekend’s artistic theme.

One of the most exciting aspects of smART, aside from it being an indoor activity with an abundance of air conditioning, is that Boca families will have the entire Boca Museum of Art completely to themselves! smART programs are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., a whole two hours before the facility opens to the public. Boca parents do love a VIP experience. The May class (Watercolor Wonders) has already passed, but you can catch the following sessions with your kids over the next few months. We can’t wait!

June 3 – Mixed Media Medley

July 8 – African Masks

August 5 – Calder Creations

September 9 – Colorful Abstractions

Members: Free; Non-Members: $5 per family.

501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; 561/392-2500

