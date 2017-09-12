South Florida Hotels and Restaurants Open After Hurricane Irma

Be sure to call these venues before visiting, and abide by local curfews.

We will continue updating this list as we learn more.

Hot? These hotels are open.

The Atlantic Hotel & Spa located on Fort Lauderdale Beach has rooms available, and residents of the Barrior Islands without power and/or need a place to stay can book rooms Sept. 12. Starting Sept. 13, the hotel will open for all guests. Room rates start at $199. Call 954/567-8020 or visit www.atlantichotelfl.com.

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa plans to reopen Friday, Sept. 15. at noon. Check www.eaupalmbeach.com for updates.

Hungry? These restaurants are open.

Big City Tavern on Las Olas.

Louie Bossi’s in Boca Raton.

Grease Burger Bar in West Palm and City Cellar in City Place all have normal hours Sept. 12 (depending on curfews in each city).

Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar is open in Fort Lauderdale, Boca, Delray, West Palm and Palm Beach Gardens.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek is open.

Pig-Sty BBQ in Boynton Beach is open and has an area for guests to charge their cell phones.

III Forks Prime Steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens will open tonight at 5 p.m.

Josie’s Ristorante in Boynton Beach is open Sept. 12

Restaurants in Gulfstream Park in Hallendale Beach are open: BRIO Tuscan Grille, ROK:BRGR and Yard House.

BRIO Tuscan Grille restaurants are also open at Boca Center, Palm Beach Gardens, and CityPlace in West Palm Beach until 8 p.m. with a limited menu.

BRAVO Cucina Italiana Harbourside Jupiter is open until 8 p.m. with a limited menu.

Here is the latest on open restaurants in downtown Delray:



Some Duffy’s locations are open. Click here for open locations.

All Tap 42 locations are open.

According to a an ABC 10 News article, 20 food trucks will be serving free hot food at the BB&T Center in Sunrise Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Last updated Sept. 12 @ 5:23 p.m.