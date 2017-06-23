bourbon dinner

Okeechobee Steakhouse Offers Bourbon Dinner; Prix-Fixe at La Masseria in Gardens

/0 Comments/in /by

“Women, Whiskey and The Chef” pairs food, bourbon

okeechobee bourbon room

Belly up to the bourbon bar, er, room on July 12 for “Women, Whiskey and The Chef,” a special four-course dinner and bourbon pairing at Okeechobee Steakhouse. Proprietor Laura Lewis created the event, which will be held in the restaurant’s bourbon room, and will begin with a welcome cocktail. Chef Jamie Steinbrecher will talk about his dish pairings for the meal, and a guest speaker will discuss the drinks with each course. Reservations are required. The evening starts at 6 p.m. and costs $85.

2854 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/683-5151

New La Masseria joins summer prix-fixe lineup

Italian restaurant La Masseria, which opened earlier this year, has introduced a summer prix-fixe menu for both lunch and dinner. The Palm Beach Gardens venue prices the three-course offerings at $24.99 for lunch, and $39.99 for dinner. Dishes include mozzarella Farcita dello Chef, gnocchi Sorrentina, filetto di Branzino and dessert, of course.

5520 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/660-8272

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page, and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.

Lynn Kalber
Lynn Kalber wasn’t born in Boca Raton, but she attended elementary through high school there, so she might as well have been. She’s a graduate of the University of Florida and has been in journalism most of her life, including 26 years at The Palm Beach Post. She’s written feature and food stories, and edited food copy among other jobs, including blogging about wine (The Swirl Girls). Her husband is writer and author Scott Eyman. They live in West Palm Beach with an assortment of cats and dogs.
You might also like
LEGO Takeover How to Get Your LEGO Fill Without Trekking to Winter Haven
the shake up This Month: Charitable Cocktails and Ballads After Brunch
palm beach county father's day 10 Palm Beach County Father's Day Deals and Specials
summer specials Food News: Summer Specials at Avocado Grill and Vic & Angelo's
national steak month It's National Steak Month—But We Can Help Those Veggie Types Too
mixology boca Boca and Las Olas Food and Drink Events Fast Approaching
red drinks Red Drinks Aren't Just for Valentine's Day