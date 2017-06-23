Okeechobee Steakhouse Offers Bourbon Dinner; Prix-Fixe at La Masseria in Gardens

“Women, Whiskey and The Chef” pairs food, bourbon

Belly up to the bourbon bar, er, room on July 12 for “Women, Whiskey and The Chef,” a special four-course dinner and bourbon pairing at Okeechobee Steakhouse. Proprietor Laura Lewis created the event, which will be held in the restaurant’s bourbon room, and will begin with a welcome cocktail. Chef Jamie Steinbrecher will talk about his dish pairings for the meal, and a guest speaker will discuss the drinks with each course. Reservations are required. The evening starts at 6 p.m. and costs $85.

2854 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561/683-5151

New La Masseria joins summer prix-fixe lineup

Italian restaurant La Masseria, which opened earlier this year, has introduced a summer prix-fixe menu for both lunch and dinner. The Palm Beach Gardens venue prices the three-course offerings at $24.99 for lunch, and $39.99 for dinner. Dishes include mozzarella Farcita dello Chef, gnocchi Sorrentina, filetto di Branzino and dessert, of course.

5520 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens; 561/660-8272

