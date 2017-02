Sting in Miami Beach

Sting sold out The Fillmore Miami Beach Saturday, Feb. 25. He has won 16 Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, a Golden Globe, an Emmy and has 4 nominations for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Photos by Ron Elkman, USA Today Network