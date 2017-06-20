Summer of the Sauce: Refreshing Cocktail Recipes and a Wine Dinner

Want to cool off with class? Sip some of these.

I may have mentioned once or twice (!) that I’m a gin girl. I like the spirit in almost any cocktail, and I also like mixing it up with different gins. A current fave is Hendrick’s Gin (produced in Girvan, Scotland by William Grant & Sons), which is infused with rose and cucumber and bottled in a dark brown apothecary-style glass. Classy all the way.

Cheers to a delicious recipe that brings out the best in the gin. Enjoy!

Cucumber Basil Smash

1 ½ parts Hendrick’s Gin

3/4 part fresh lemon juice

3/4 part simple syrup

3-5 basil leaves

3-5 cucumber wheels

Method: In a mixing glass muddle basil, cucumber and simple syrup. Add Hendrick’s Gin, lemon juice and ice. Shake well and fine strain into an iced double rocks glass. Garnish with basil leaves and cucumber wheel (Consider also muddling seasonal berries for a flavorful variation.)

Mojitos are as popular as flamingos in South Florida. Here’s a recipe that uses Champagne—or any dry bubbly.

Flor Ultimate Mojito

2 parts Flor de Caña 7

1/2 part lime juice

1/3 part superfine sugar

3 mint leaves

Champagne

Method: Muddle lime juice and sugar in a collins glass. Add mint leaves and muddle again. Fill glass 2/3 full with crushed ice and add Flor de Caña rum. Top off with a champagne float. Garnish with sprig of mint.

And a tequila recipe rounds out the trio:

Del Campo

1 ½ parts Milagro Silver

1/2 part lime juice

3/4 part celery juice

1/5 part Nopal prickly pear cactus (optional)

1 part pineapple juice

1/2 part cilantro or parsley

Method: with a half lime, rinse around the rim of a rocks glass and salt with chicharron salt. Separately, combine all ingredients and shake well. Strain mix over fresh ice into the chicharron salted rocks glass.

Join Old World rosés at Café Boulud wine dinner

Remember summer is the season of the wine dinner here in SoFla, and Café Boulud’s are notable for their food quality as well as teaching diners a lot about both the food and in this case, Old World rosés.

On June 22, Executive Chef Rick Mace and Chef Patissiere Julie Francheschini will prepare a four-course dinner with wines selected by Head Sommelier Imre Papp. The rosés will be from Champagne and Provence, France, as well as Corsica, Italy, Germany and Austria. Cost is $95 per person; reception is at 6:45 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m.

Also at Café Boulud Tuesday evenings through October, there is free corkage for one bottle per person. That is a great deal.

301 Australian Ave., Brazilian Court Hotel, Palm Beach; 561/655-6060

Hungry for more food news? Visit our food page and subscribe to the magazine for the most delicious coverage of Boca and beyond.